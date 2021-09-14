How to Implement Cloud APIs: Google Drive API, Dropbox API, and OneDrive API

A cloud API engages with a cloud infrastructure to distribute processing, storing, and system resources for web software and services that have been demanded. Any public cloud operation depends on a cloud API, which is often built on the REST and SOAP approaches, along with cross-platform and vendor-specific APIs. In this article, we performed Google Drive API, Dropbox API, and OneDrive API integration with code fillets and screenshots. For Google Drive API you need to go through a few stages: Getting client keys for Google Drive API, Configuring consent screen,