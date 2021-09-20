How to Handle Manage Feature Requests

Erlend Valle

Hi everyone



How do you handle feature requests?



Customers are like kids in a candy store. They want everything, and they ask for it. It is our job as responsible parents (product managers) to say no. However, collectively all these (in many cases small) feature requests are data on what customers want.



How are you able to zoom out from a long list of jira issues and extract something that will make an impact on your product? Methods, tools etc.

Abdul Hannan

Hi Eric Lamendola,



I totally agree with you that customers are like kids in a candy store. I personally like to gather the feature requests from the clients and analyze them.



At times I find logical feature request which would result in better user experience.



Most of these feature requests are part of the backlog or the on-going sprint(s). So I inform the customer of a tentative date if the feature is planned or let them know it is on the roadmap with a certain priority.



Then come the feature requests that do not align with the product vision. I convey the same to the customers. At times, such tickets end up in the backlog when customer has a logical point how it solve the problem(s).



This way everything is not part of the backlog and I avoid having a long list. And also I sit down with key stakeholders and sales to manage the priorities of the tickets in the backlog (new features). This help me in focus on what the market needs and will have a positive impact on the product.

Erlend Valle

Thanks for your input Abdul Hannan, I think that is a very nice and clean process.



What Im a bit curious about are those that are not aligned with product vision. At the moment. Over time there might be some opportunities hidden somewhere among these. The number of requests for a given feature, a number of separate feature requests that together may open a new opportunity, etc. How can one analyze this data to possibly find these opportunities?

Abdulwaheed Alayande

Feature requests can be a nightmare if not properly managed. Our job is to listen to customers but that doesn’t mean we can build all what they want. We should strive to build the most impact features for them.



One of the things I do that I find helpful is to use tools like http://Canny.io, embed it in your product or emails - anyone that works for you. Ask your customers to drop feature requests and feedback. It is open to every other customers as well. They can vote on features that someone already raise.



To help manage your time, you can have internal metrics - you will only check a request if n number of votes. So that way, you create time to focus on other deep work. Ideally before they ask important features, you would have spot that during one of your discoveries especially when doing opportunity mapping.



I wish you all the best

Abdul Hannan

Erlend Valle I understand what makes you curious. Such feature requests lie in the grey area in terms of product vision.



For such feature you can dicuss with all internal stake holder and make a combined decision on them as each stakeholder will bring a different point on the table.



The features on which all stakeholders agree should be part of the product roadmap would require to be evaluated for impact and priority. For impact and priority evaluation I usually ask my Sales team and customer success team to provide me with the relevant customer/prospect feedback on those features. I at times talk to the customers myself to get the required information.



I hope this helps you.

Abdul Hannan

Also, I currently use data funnels (analytics) and visualize user data to see how a certain feature in the flow can help product usage or customer retention. That also help

Monica dhiman

I usually weigh the list on two parameters i.e. how important a feature is and secondly is it feasible. Then determine low hanging fruits and come up with a roadmap.

Erlend Valle

Thank you all for your input and tips. I totally agree that finding the requests that makes most impact are the ones that needs to be added to the roadmap. I will definitely checkout http://canny.io. Using such a tool together with analytics and the other inputs you have shared may help discover what that is.

mark

http://ProductBoard.com is a great tool too

