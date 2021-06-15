How to Hack the Google 3 Pack for Multi-Location Landing Pages

If you are a small or local business, then one of your main goals every day is to get noticed by your local consumers, and in order to do that, you need a great landing page.

Ninety percent of consumers search the internet to find local businesses, landing pages are of the utmost importance. You need a landing page that will rank high on Google’s Local Pack so that consumers will click on your site, and you need a landing page that will immediately keep their attention.

However, many business owners are still struggling to make their landing page meet the mark to be a great attention grabber and direct consumers to their business over others.

The first thing to know is how to get high rankings for Google’s Local Pack. Google’s Local Pack is the prime real estate for Google’s search results. This is where consumers will see maps and contact info for your business, star ratings, and more.

Google’s Local Pack is linked to Google My Business listings and where your business will be displayed above organic search results. Your Local Pack ranking may be based on Google My Business listing factors; backlink authority, quantity, and anchor text; review freshness and diversity; and keywords and domain authority, among other things.

Your Google My Business listing ranks number one in all these affecting factors, so you need to know how to optimize this feature. There are three basic steps to optimization.

You need to claim your business profile, complete each section thoroughly, and keep your listing updated.

Of course, the other major factor in gaining your consumer’s attention is your landing page itself. A local landing page is a standalone page created for a specific location. The three main things to perfect on your landing page are the body, headline, and mobile features.

Consumers spend 74% of their viewing time on the first two screenfuls, so it’s important to pay attention to what’s “above the fold.” Headlines should be clear and concise, and contain keywords, and of course, mobile features are a must as 84% of consumers are viewing your landing page from a mobile device.

Since the COVID pandemic, there’s been an increase in buying local, with 54% of consumers making local purchases for the first time. With this in mind, it’s also important that your landing page include your safety procedures for the comfort of potential customers.

Your local landing page may just mean the difference between a thriving business or a struggling business.

