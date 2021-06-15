How to Hack Roblox and Should You Do it?

Roblox can be a lot of fun with a practically infinite number of games to try out but it can also be so incredibly boring. There are always more things locked behind Robux, some games are straight-up unfair and do you really want to start a new tycoon game from scratch again?

Which leaves you with basically three options:

Give up and accept fate Break out either your or your parent’s credit card Try to hack the game.

But that third option is impossible, right?

Hacking an online game is difficult at best and is most certainly against the terms of service and a bannable offense.

So I went ahead and gave it a shot, diving through some dodgy websites to see what I could get.

It was a little rough and I can’t recommend hacking the game.

Just keep in mind that these hacks don’t give you Robux. If that’s what you’re after, read our guide on how to get free Robux.

Finding and Installing Roblox hacks

1. Search for the hack...and be careful what you click on

A quick Google search gives you a small handful of options for you to investigate. It’s worth being extremely, extremely careful here. Most hacks require that you install software onto your computer. It’s all too easy for a malicious and actual hacker to slip in malware into the installer and compromise your computer. If you have even the slightest doubt about what you’re doing, it’s best to stop here.

One of the sites’ hosting hacks is actually paywalled and will force you to pay money to get the most up-to-date hacks there. At that point, you might as well pay for real Robux and avoid violating the terms of service.

2. You’d have to bypass your antivirus to download some of these hacks...but I don’t recommend doing that

If you do continue, many of these alleged hacks come with files flagged by Windows Defender and only one is more associated with false positives than actual viruses. This is to say, promises that the hacks are being incorrectly flagged by antivirus are likely to be lies. They could be safe, but the risk isn’t worth it. It’s safe to say that attempting to use a Roblox hack download is likely to backfire on you.

Most of the hacks are based around simple cheats like god mode, flight and the ability to walk through walls. Specific hacks for specific games aren’t common at all, although there is one YouTube video of someone successfully using hacks on Lumber Tycoon 2, one of the best Tycoon games out there, using one of the more dangerous looking hacks.

Using Roblox Hacks: 3 Things to Keep in Mind

If you’ve taken the risk and installed a hack, following the instructions given, you’ll be able to alter your games to varying degrees. The hack tested for this article had a simple GUI that did indeed work as intended.

1. Read that hack’s instructions and follow them to the tee. Some technical knowledge may be required

Reading the instructions for some of the more dangerous hacks shows that a degree of technical knowledge is required to use them. They need a way to load .lua scripts to alter the way the game works and to allow you to hack. It’s not something that most people would know about and lacking the knowledge is likely to make everything much harder.

2. Be prepared for a potential account ban

Naturally, players will be able to report you for hacking and there will be plenty of evidence if they do so. Therefore, you shouldn’t really consider hacking if you’re worried about losing your account.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to use hacks to get ahead in specific games, you’re mostly out of luck. Finding hacks for specific games was difficult and the one I found was the aforementioned Lumber Tycoon one. The hacks that you do get access to aren’t particularly helpful in most games outside of invulnerability helping in survival games.

3. Aimbots work, but aimbotters are easy to spot

You might be tempted to aimbot in a game like this

There are a few aimbots for some of Roblox’s shooting games, if you want to use them. These hacks will basically lock on to your targets for you, ensuring that every shot will hit with perfect accuracy.

They aren’t new and experienced players would probably be able to tell if you’re using it.

They are pretty easy to notice and you’ll want to be careful if you actually choose to use it.

Final thoughts on using Roblox hacks

Is it worth hacking Roblox? Probably not, unless you think that running a not-insignificant risk of installing malware onto your computer or getting your account banned for scant rewards at best is worthwhile.

Flying and invulnerability is cool and all, but it won’t really help you get that far ahead in most games without getting you banned.

Also, Roblox is constantly getting updated, meaning that hacks will need to be updated as well to work, posing yet another problem.

