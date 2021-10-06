How to Hack Ethically

Search icon
Ethical hacking's main goal is to find a system's flaws or vulnerabilities and secure it against hackers. Hackers are always attempting to get unauthorized access to an organization's resources to gain undeserved profits. It can apply to a variety of organizational domains, including networks, network devices, network protocols, online applications, web technology, and cloud computing. To understand ethical hacking, researchers must master all of the domains listed above. Thereafter, the ethical hacker needs to focus on the domain in which they want to specialize.
@danielcrouch
Daniel

