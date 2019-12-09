How to Rank a Youtube Video on The First Page of Google

Youtube is the second largest search engine in the world, next only to Google. Google, who owns Youtube has slowly been rolling out video search results on its search engine over the last 3 years. We all know video is the future of content consumption. So, I’m here to put the idea out that Youtube is pioneering web search 2.0. We can learn some pretty interesting things about video SEO with this perspective.

Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) has been doing semantic language research analysis for some time. They have figured out what types of search engine queries are most appropriate so they can show video search results that skip the line to the top of the page. This isn’t exactly public information. If everyone knew how to do it, it’d be abused and their search algorithm would be broken quickly. SO, what are the big tricks to skipping the search line with your Youtube video? Read on!

Naming Your Youtube Video With Trigger Words

Here’s a shortlist of Youtube trigger word semantics that are currently working well for most keywords so you can try them today:

“keyword review” and “review of keyword”

“keyword tutorial”

“what is keyword”

“keyword test”

“keyword demo” and “demo of keyword”

“how to keyword”

“keyword demonstration”

“keyword explanation” and “keyword explained”

“history of keyword”

“keyword lesson”

“keyword is scam”

“keyword experiment”

So, if you already have a video made, just decide what the closest fitting youtube search trigger word combinations are best for the content.

Other Wording Combinations

You can also experiment with adding a verb in the present participle (ending in “-ing”) in front of the keyword near the title. Ex: Repair “keyword” into Repairing “keyword”.

It’s a good idea to test keywords and collect in bulk which ones can trigger video search results. You can make videos with slight variations so you can rank multiple times for that keyword quickly.

Example To Bring It All Together

For an industrial automation manufacturer’s welding gantry video we did, I used Beam Welding Gantry Review and Beam Welding Gantry Demonstration to lock up the top spots . As a result, we bypassed companies that were making this type of equipment for decades even though we just started that product category.

Before the youtube video, we didn’t rank at all. After posting and giving it some time, video SEO consequently lifted their website product page to the top over time and helped on-site SEO too. Content creators aren't taught this by default and it helps to give an unfair advantage

It’s important to note that just changing your video title on Youtube without doing the rest of what I’m going to tell you next may not be enough because it also depends on the competition for your keyword.

Tags