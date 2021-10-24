A Guide To Launching Battle-tested Apps For Engineering Teams

On the runway towards the launch, working at startups includes a lot of putting out one fire after the other. But once you find the sweet spot of product-market fit, you can no longer not worry about crossing the metaphoric bridge. That means it’s time for proactive action, not just reaction. OSlash wanted to make sure that when we open the gates to the public, we avoid nasty surprises, and that nobody dies. To meet the objectives, we divided the engineering team into three groups picked out at random.