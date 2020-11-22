How to Get Started With CSS Flexbox

Berlin based Frontend Developer with a background in Art and Design.
This little introduction to CSS Flexbox should help you to get a first impression and give you some examples to play around with. From here you will be able to integrate this powerful framework into your own projects.
If you have never used Flexbox before, it can be a bit confusing in the beginning. CSS Flexbox is one way to design responsive layouts with CSS3. Basically, it is the first real possibility to create layouts with CSS, considering that floats were never meant for designing layouts and can only be used with workarounds.
It is also called the Flexible Box Model.
Basically, it is a layout mode or model, that makes it easier to position elements vertically or horizontally in a container.
Flexbox works with a container element — the so-called
. With
flex-container
on the container element, the flexbox is activated.
display: flex
.flex-container {
display: flex;
}
And then inside that, we have child elements, called
. The flexbox works exactly one level deep.
flex-items
Within the
there are two axes, main-axis and cross-axis of the flexbox. The main-axis runs from left to right by default, the cross-axis from top to bottom.
flex-container
There are certain align properties to position our
and to change directions, vertically and horizontally. Here you can find some of the main flex properties.
flex-items
display: flex — This goes on that container element.
direction — Flex-direction row is the default and aligns the flex-items horizontally, while column aligns them vertically.
flex-wrap — Defines if we want the flex-items to wrap or not. If we make the browser window smaller they will go down to the next line or not.
flex-basis — This assigns a width to each of your flex-items.
justify-content — If we want to align the flex-items to the left, we can say flex-start, the right would be flex-end and we can also center them.
Other Alignments:
align-self — This allows the default alignment to be overwritten for individual flex items.
align-items — Describes how the flex-items are laid out along the cross axis on the current line.
flex-grow and flex-shrink — Make different flex-items in a row different sizes.
flex — This is flex-grow and flex-shrink put together.
order — Changes the order of the flex-items without changing the HTML.
General Set Up
HTML
<div class="flex-container">
<div class="flex-item flex-item1">1</div>
<div class="flex-item flex-item2">2</div>
<div class="flex-item flex-item3">3</div>
</div>
As a set up to start with, I prepared a HTML file with a div called
and that wraps three other div’s with the class of
flex-container
,
flex-item1
and
flex-item2
.
flex-item3
I also added a bit of styling to make our examples a little more visible. There we have
, which doesn’t have any styles in it, and we have some empty
flex-container
.
flex-items
CSS
.flex-container {
background-color: #8426d0;
padding: 15px;
width: 800px;
display: flex;
}
.flex-item {
background-color: #fe8605;
color: white;
font-family: arial;
font-size: 48px;
border: 1px solid #8426d0;
height: 160px;
width: 200px;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
Now let’s say that we want these side by side and take up the whole width. So all we have to do is go to the
and add display: flex. And you can see that it puts them automatically side by side. By default, the flex-direction property is set to row and it aligns the
flex-container
along the main axis. No floats or anything like that is needed.
flex-items
CSS
.flex-container {
display: flex;
}
If you want to change the direction to go vertically instead of horizontally, we could add
and bring it back to being a column.
flex-direction: column
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
If we want
to be the main column and make it a little wider, we change that to
flex-item1
. As you can see it pushes these two over and this is now larger. You can keep on doing this, until you get to a certain number, then it just stops.
flex: 2
CSS
.flex-item1 {
flex: 2;
}
.flex-item2 {
flex: 1;
}
.flex-item3 {
flex: 1;
}
But what what if we want
to be the main column in the middle of the other items? We simple change the order of that. All we would have to do is add
flex-item1
to
order: 2
. And to
flex-item1
flex-item2
and then to
order: 1
flex-item3
. So now you can see
order: 3
in the middle.
flex-item1
CSS
.flex-item1 {
flex: 2;
order: 2;
}
.flex-item2 {
flex: 1;
order: 1;
}
.flex-item3 {
flex: 1;
order: 3;
}
With justify-content we can control the alignment of all elements on the main axis. The justify-content property takes on any of the 5 values below:
| f
flex-start
|
lex-end
| |
center
space-around
By default, it is
, so that won’t change anything. If we say
flex-start
, that pushes it over. And finally
flex-end
puts it in the centre.
center
But as you can see, this leaves a lot of space on the side. So if we want to put basically margin in the middle of this, so that this can spread all the way across and also have margins in the middle, then we can set it to
. This puts the margins in the middle.
space-between
In contrast to
there are no margins on the side.
space-around
For the next example, I add three more items to make it clearer what I want to show. If we look at this on smaller screens like smartphone or tablet, the columns are pushed together.
HTML
<div class="flex-container">
<div class="flex-item flex-item1">1</div>
<div class="flex-item flex-item2">2</div>
<div class="flex-item flex-item3">3</div>
<div class="flex-item flex-item4">4</div>
<div class="flex-item flex-item5">5</div>
<div class="flex-item flex-item6">6</div>
</div>
Now you will probably say, why not simply use media queries around our
. But with CSS Flexbox we can create responsive layouts that do not require media queries. With
flex-container
it is determined that the
flex-wrap
will wrap if there is not enough space available.
flex-items
CSS
.flex-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
