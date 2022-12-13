How to Get Press Coverage for Your Startup in 2023

Are you trying to get some media exposure for yourself and your startup but have no idea where to start? Worry not, because that's pretty common. And yes, you have now landed in the right place. The reality is that there are plenty of ways to get press attention. And while I mainly work with fintech startups, what’s covered here, also applies to other verticals. Let's go! Here are a few tips for you to get some media exposure: Ready? Build human relationships 😊 Spray and pray don't make any sense here. You will not get any coverage by spamming a list of journalists with a generic message. On the contrary, it can be detrimental. Remember, you are sending your email to other humans who receive tons of meaningless press releases every day. Don't be just another «Dear [First name]» fool. Remember that journalists are humans, too. Connect with relevant journalists on LinkedIn and Twitter, follow their work, and comment when appropriate. Attend networking events, connect with local media and tell them your story one-on-one. It's all about building relationships and trust. And in the long run, it always pays out to be nice (in many different ways!). Craft a great pitch 🎯 When pitching your story to the media, think of it from the journalists’ point of view: is it really something their readers will care about? Is there a social impact, or does it offer a new perspective on an existing topic? You need to capture attention fast, so make sure your email subject line stands out and clearly states why what you have is newsworthy and why it matters for their specific audience. In the body of your email, be sure to introduce yourself and your startup quickly (e.g. in one sentence). Keep it short and sweet while avoiding jargon while including all the links and info needed for editors and reporters to check your story. Also, if you are sending out a press release, clearly indicate whether or not it is an exclusive story and if there is an embargo, including the date and time of when the announcement will be made. And if you are looking for a quick call, be courteous in your request and explain why you want to talk. Remember, journalists like founders have no time to waste, so make sure to provide all the key info. Offer something newsworthy 📰 This may be the most crucial tip. If your story is not newsworthy, it probably won’t get picked up – no matter how well-crafted and accurate the pitch is. To ensure your message grabs journalists’ attention, try to come up with something fresh. So, you may now think, ok, cool, but what can be considered newsworthy? Here are some examples: Startup and product launches Easier to get some attention when your startup is the first to offer a specific service, you’re offering something totally new in your industry, or you have some well-known co-founders and backers. Major company milestones Whether hitting your first 10k users or reaching $100k MRR, these are milestones worth sharing (and celebrating!). Awards, recognitions, and certifications can also be newsworthy. New customers or partnerships This could be a partnership announcement with a well-known company, the fact that you got your product into a prominent retailer, or a case study with a customer you worked with. Here it's essential to have some evidence and data that can be shared with the media. Industry insights and reports Do you have data on the state of the industry? Is there something major happening that's affecting your sector? Write about it on your company blog and newsletter, as well as a guest author on external publications. Having a proper content strategy in place can do wonders in this sense. Data-driven stories, especially when some nice visuals are included, work pretty well for getting some media coverage. You need to offer concrete facts, not just opinions. Fundraising round Did you just get funding? If the amount is significant or involves some notable VC firms or angel investors, it will be easier to get some press. Still, you must provide all the relevant details. Be patient and persistent ✨ Yes, because getting press coverage does not happen overnight. You need to be consistent with your efforts and put yourself out there, making sure that people can easily find you and your startup - do yourself a favor and keep info in directories such as Crunchbase and on social media pages always up-to-date. Be ready to respond quickly if a journalist or editor reaches out with questions – it's common to work under tight deadlines, so try to help out with research and inquiries as soon as possible. Bonus tip: That's all for now! I hope this brief guide will help you get the press attention your startup deserves. Good luck, and don't forget to be nice, keep your pitch short and sweet, get in love with the process, and always keep going. Consistency will get you there 💪