How To Get Funded By A Decentralized Autonomous Organization

@ crypto-stella Crypto Stella freelance tech writer, artist and community builder

Let me first explain what a DAO is before telling you how to get funded by one:

A decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is an organization that is run through rules encoded as computer programs called smart contracts. A DAO’s financial transaction record and program rules are maintained on a blockchain.” -Wikipedia

Step 1

Decide Which DAO to Work With

It’s important to realize that DAOs are made up of humans who are interacting with technology. Humans are still making the decisions within DAOs, so you need to focus on the social aspects of communities and figure out how you can become useful to a particular human community.

Once you’ve decided which DAO you want to work with, join that community online and begin contributing right away. Don’t expect anything in return in the beginning. Be humble and try to figure out what that community needs and give it. People in that community will see that you’re a decent person and will have a favorable impression of you. Don’t be fake. People can see through that. Instead, give your gifts freely. You’ll be surprised how people will like interacting with you. So, if you don’t know where to start, here are some decentralized autonomous organizations that you can learn about: dash.org, steemit.com, ethereum.org.

Step 2

Get to know the community by commenting and sharing info about yourself in their forum and Slack channel. Become a very active member right away.

Step 3

Casually talk about your proposal with community members in Slack and get their feedback before you submit your real proposal.

I asked several high-ranking members what timeframe I should use for my proposal and I reduced mine from 3 months down to one month based on their suggestions. With Dash, make your proposal as short as possible if you’re brand new. The community is not going to pass a year-long proposal if you’re new. Even someone as highly respected as Amanda B. Johnson makes her proposals 3 months long.

Step 4

make a video to explain your proposal in depth

In the Dash Pre and Budget Proposal thread, create a pre-proposal that outlines your idea in as much detail as possible.

Make a video of yourself describing your proposal. Post that in the Dash Forum area called Pre + Budget Proposal Discussions. Also, post it in the #proposal channel in Dash slack. After you do this, pay very close attention to any comments or questions and answer them quickly and thoroughly. Your every move is going to be scrutinized carefully at this stage of the game. Be on your feet and be committed to good communication. It was definitely nerve-wracking, but be calm and continue to interact with people on the forums and in Slack in a casual manner. Engage with people about your pre-proposal, but also ask other questions not related to your proposal. This will make people feel more at ease about you.

Step 5

After you have answered everyone’s questions and gotten feedback about your pre-proposal, it’s time to submit your proposal to the Dash blockchain.

Write out your proposal in as much detail as possible and also make a video of you presenting your idea. People thanked me for making a video which resulted in saving them time reading. Your proposal should wow people and be very clear in describing what you’re offering. Watch Amanda’s video to help you through this process because it can be rather intimidating:

And remember, to submit a proposal to the Dash DAO, it will cost you 5 Dash (approx. $385). This fee is to prevent people from spamming the Dash community with crappy proposals. The other thing you must do before anything else, is get an official Dash Core wallet. You need this in order to submit your proposal to the Dash blockchain which can be accessed through this wallet. https://www.dash.org/get-dash/

Step 6

After you submit your proposal to the Dash blockchain, you will need to announce this puppy to every platform as if your life depended on it.

Post it to: Dash Forum, Twitter, Facebook, Dash Slack, and Dash’s Reddit page. I’d even suggest posting on Steemit too since a lot of Dashers are on that platform as well.

Good luck and may the decentralized autonomous organization be with you!