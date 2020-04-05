How To Get Assignment help During Coronavirus Pandemic

More than 140 countries have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to stats , 85K+ people have been affected and the numbers are expected to rise.

Citizens in different countries have been advised to stay at home and refrain from traveling unnecessarily.

All the corporate offices, shopping malls, colleges, and schools have been shut down in most of the countries for a few weeks. As a result, students are finding it very difficult to get help to complete their quarterly assignments as they are not able to visit schools or tuition classes for help.

Poor performance in assignments can affect the grades earned by the student. Students are trying different ways to get help for the completion of assignments like taking the help of the internet or reading books of different authors to find the solution but such efforts are too time-consuming and are not much reliable.

The Challenge Of Learning



The biggest problem is that COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease. In an attempt to minimize the risk and keep the students as well as the teachers safe, the government has announced a complete lockdown of all educational institutions in most of the countries. Since classroom sessions cannot be conducted, this has taken a toll on the academic development of the students.



Online Learning & Novel Coronavirus: How Can Students Cope With Studies?



With the indefinite shutting down of schools, colleges, and educational institutions because of the coronavirus pandemic, students are facing immense difficulty in coping up with lessons. Irrespective of the problems being faced by the students to resume studies under the government regulation to keep all facilities closed until the pandemic is controlled, technology and online modes of learning have validated their significance.

According to recent reports , more than 1.3 billion learners suffered as a consequence of coronavirus. As per UNESCO monitoring, more than 100 countries have implemented the closure of national educational institutions.

Students can make use of numerous online tutoring websites that offer professional academic assistance as and when required. The students can choose from a wide variety of courses and focus on grade enhancement. E-learning entails a wide variety of benefits. Some of the major advantages of opting for online learning amidst COVID-19 pandemic have been enumerated below:

Availability of a wide variety of courses 24*7 tutoring assistance Video learning sessions On-the-spot clarification of subjective queries Less time consuming Budget-friendly courses

Under the prevailing circumstances, it becomes a necessity for the students to make use of the available e-learning resources and complete their pending home assignments. With the available online tutoring help, students can easily catch up on their pending tasks and focus on improving their skills in subjects that they lack.



Online tutoring is a great method of preaching “contact-less” education as the novel coronavirus is a highly contagious infection. To resume studies, all students have to do is register on an online tutoring website that offers academic assistance such as Studydraft and place an order.

Tutors can then bid on the order and the students can select the tutor as per their budget. Also, e-learning is not merely restricted to academic assistance, students and teachers can undertake courses that help improve their learning and teaching skills respectively.

One such website in Studydraft where registered professional tutors bid on placed orders. Students can hire tutors based on bid budget and past reviews of tutors. Students do not need to visit outside and can stay safe in their homes. Meanwhile hired tutors will complete the assignments by staying at home and earning money online.

Conclusion

The extent and severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic are yet to be discovered. As the world is making every effort to navigate this unprecedented situation, students and educators are looking forward to adopting e-learning methods to resume skill improvement and learning. Switching to online methods of learning is one of the most effective and useful methods of conducting learning sessions and helps students complete their assignments.

Thus, students should make use of these services to complete assignments in this situation.

Stay Safe and healthy. Let’s face this pandemic together!

