How to Get a Job in Tech: Time to Bust Some Myths

2,150 reads There's no one right way to get a job in tech, says Hacker Noon editor. Aspiring developers and creatives are often overwhelmed or have different expectations of how they should progress in order to land their first job. The questions in the interview are intended for anyone whose career is involved with any part of tech industry. You can be a:Software developerProduct managerProduct managerUX designerData scientistSecurity analystComputer network architectDatabase administratorTech writerBlockchain developer. The questions are meant for college students, high school students, single parents and single parents.

@ kafarina Katarina Andrejević Staff Editor @ Hacker Noon. A UX enthusiast. Knits stuff in free time. NEW ABOUT PAGE

I initially wanted to be a literary translator. A career choice far away from tech industry. However, a side gig during my studies brought me to freelance writing, one thing lead to another, and here I am.

Still not a techie, but as a Hacker Noon editor, definitely surrounded by ones. And as luck would have it, both in my personal and professional life.

If both experiences taught me anything, it's that there's no one right way to get a job in tech. From literature and philosophy students turned software developers, to car mechanics co-owning outsourcing companies, I've heard and witnessed so many stories that I found both frightening and inspiring.

So when I saw this tweet last week, it gave me an idea.

Time to bust the myths about getting a job in tech

Aspiring developers and creatives (unaware of the potential for them in the tech industry) are often overwhelmed or have different expectations of how they should progress in order to land their first job. Or even if they have one, they have different ideas of how their career should progress.

That often discourages them or makes them give in to imposter syndrome.

What they're not aware of is that the rules are indeed not that strict. There's no one right way to become a software developer/product manager/UX writer/Data Scientist and so forth.

This became increasingly clear when I read some of the stories from Meet the Writer series. But the interviews only gave a glimpse of what were years of hard work and breaking barriers.

Not enough to convince a budding game developer or data scientist that he is going in the right (if less conventional) direction. (And let's be honest, when it comes to blockchain and crypto, the things are not any clearer.)

But I have you, a Hacker Noon reader and a writer, to help me with that.

Each one of you has had a long road to go until you reached the point in your career you're currently at. Whatever that road took, univerity or no, internships, mentors, or courses: I want to learn about it and help you share your knowledge with the community.

For that reason, I have compiled an interview (I promise it is not long) I'd like you to participate in.

How to get interviewed

1. If you have a Hacker Noon account

To participate in the How to get a job in tech interview, open this draft, answer the questions, and submit it as you would any other Hacker Noon draft.

2. If you don't have a Hacker Noon account

Sign up via this draft template link and you will find the questions in your story drafts. When you are done answering the questions, click on Submit story for Review button in the Story settings menu.

If you know another person who has a good career story to tell, you can also pass it forward.

Who is this interview for?

The questions in the interview are intended for anyone whose career is involved with any part of tech industry. You can be a:

Software developer

Product manager

UX designer

Data scientist

Security analyst

Computer network architect

Database administrator

Tech writer

Blockchain developer

And any other career you're happy with and would like people to know more about

Who are the answers intended for:

College students

High school students

People who want to switch careers

Single parents needing a new source of income

Imposter syndrome rebels

Ready to help a future colleague feel more encouraged about the path they're choosing? I'm glad. I (and the rest of the Hacker Noon editors) can't wait to read your answers.

Let's help some tech industry newbies land their first jobs. 🔥🔥🔥