“Everyone Starts Out Dependent”: David Roberts on Building a Career in Tech by@crushingdigital

“Everyone Starts Out Dependent”: David Roberts on Building a Career in Tech

Programming is easy if you break it down into small enough chunks. Stop reading and build something. It's the best way to learn. A company or team culture is the most important factor in success.
David Roberts Hacker Noon profile picture

@crushingdigital
David Roberts

22yrs in Software Development, Head of Developer Relations for Arc. Founder of isiko.io and crushing.digital

