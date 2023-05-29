How to Get 80% of Your Work Done in the First 2 Hours

The morning routine is the smartest way to start your day. You often don’t have control over everything that happens in your life. But you can control the first few hours of your day. If you start the day winning, everything gets easier. Victory brings victory, start the day by winning. Wake up Early Waking up early is the secret to starting the day winning. Many people try to wake up early and eventually give up. Because to make this a routine, you need to be strategic. You’re going to need a step-by-step plan of what you’re going to do when you wake up. Here’s the strategic way to do it. Motivation Start the day on the right foot. As soon as you wake up your brain is much more receptive to what you watch and listen to. So it’s important to take advantage of this moment to engrave images in your mind that strengthen your mindset. The best way to do this is with motivational videos. If you think you don’t need it, you probably do. Fast Workout This is the solution to drowsiness upon waking. The sole purpose of this workout is to get some blood pumping. Once that happens you will feel much better. It will be much easier to accomplish what you want after that. Get ready for action. Cold Shower I’m not talking about freezing cold water. But, taking a hot shower when you wake up won’t help you accomplish your goals. Pay the price of operating at high productivity. You will feel much better afterward, I guarantee you. The right way to start the day. Reading for 10 to 15 minutes You know the importance of reading books. But reading at night, when you’re tired and ready for sleep, isn’t the best way. You want your reading to be as productive as possible. The best way to do this is when you are alert and full of energy. You’ve never read so much in such a short period of time. The Thought’s Timeline The most important timeline is that of your thinking. This was a method I developed to keep track of my thoughts, tasks, and notes in one place. In an outliner app called Dynalist, I created a structure called TTT (The Thought’s Timeline) where every day I add an entry for the day. I use hashtags like #MorningPages #CreatingContent #ToDoList for different sections. It’s essential to have a place where you record what you’re thinking. Plan the day The easiest way to miss your daily goals is to not set them early in the day. Creating a plan for the day is essential, this is how you will approach the day. Great achievers make things happen. But for you to make things happen, you need a plan. Plan tomorrow, today. Focus of the Day What is your focus for the day? In your day you will have to perform different tasks with different objectives. Establish a focus for the day so you don’t forget where you’re going with all this. If you have no idea what the next step in your big picture is, it’s that much harder for you to keep moving forward. No one arrives at the expected place, without planning first. Two Hours of Deep Work (until 7 am) How to do much more in less time? To be more productive you need to be strategic. The 4 pillars of strategic productivity are time, energy, attention, and motivation. (TEAM) If you completed the 8 previous steps, your level in these 4 pillars is close to 100%. So, in those 2 hours of deep work, you produce 3x more than you would in a normal working day, sitting and distracted. With this morning routine, you’ve already won the day before 7 am. If you want to experience what your full productive potential looks like, I have just the thing for you. It’s a sequence of activities designed to raise your levels (TEAM) and 3x your output before the day starts. Because if you start the day winning, you will keep winning. What is a Strategic Morning Routine? Victory brings victory. It’s much easier to win when you’re already winning. The strategic morning routine is the smart way to make sure you’re going to win every day. If you are a digital entrepreneur, and you are looking to achieve massive results… , and become insanely productive by raising your level in the 4 pillars of strategic productivity: Time, Energy, Attention, and Motivation. (TEAM) Download the 9-step Strategic Morning Routine Free Download and discover how to 3x your output in a strategic, consistent, and sustainable way. Achieve massive results every day. Subscribe to the 9Pomodoros Newsletter Subscribe now Until next time, Be strategic and keep winning. Jack Strategist, Expert in Strategic Productivity Also published here.