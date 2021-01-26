How To Get 700+ Github Stars in One Week

We do software and outsourcing.
Today our project Revogrid received crossed 750+ stars mark. And 600 of them happened to us in the last 2 days.
I think each of us came to GitHub with some goal. Most of us bound to the idea of organic promotion. According to it a good project is enough to become famous itself. But there are too many of them and we have to live with it.
This is a very short instruction on how to get your first stars:
Write a project which the world has necessary in. You can't make people love it if there is no solution to their pain;
This is the easiest part you can start with. You just have to learn from the best. I would start with https://github.com/matiassingers/awesome-readme, you can come with your own better sample;
Get your first stars. Find a channel you like: Friends, colleagues, or some channel you start with.
The best way to launch your ship into space is to get visible by media.
Best way to get into GitHub trending.
How to do that:
Methodically start posting to your collected channels. Also, keep answering comments. This is very important, doesn't matter how harsh they are.
There is no clear mark where your project gets trended, for us, it was 160+ stars. But there were a lot of projects with 100+ stars and a smaller amount. The good thing is you'll get a lot of feedback about your project by this moment and will see different perspectives around it.
I wish you luck and no matter what keep trying.
Next post I would like to make is how to find influencer. This is another technique for a long game run.
