Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Generate TypeScript Type Definitions and Code from GraphQL by@gethackteam

How to Generate TypeScript Type Definitions and Code from GraphQL

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Using GraphQL together with TypeScript can have huge advantages, as you can use your GraphQL schema to create TypeScript type definitions and even code that fetches data from the GraphQL server. This is incredibly powerful. Basically it means we can have TypeScript types that match our GraphQL types and operations. An important nuance is that TypeScript and GraphQL have a set of types. It might take a minute to understand, but these are different things, as GraphQL and TypeScript have a similar type system with slightly different nuances.
image
Roy Derks Hacker Noon profile picture

@gethackteam
Roy Derks

Tech Author, Speaker and Entrepreneur

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Documenting GraphQL APIs by @gethackteam
#graphql
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#graphql#react#typescript#graphql-code-generator#coding#development#type-safe-graphql-clients#programming
Join Hacker Noon loading