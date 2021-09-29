How to Generate TypeScript Type Definitions and Code from GraphQL

392 reads

Using GraphQL together with TypeScript can have huge advantages, as you can use your GraphQL schema to create TypeScript type definitions and even code that fetches data from the GraphQL server. This is incredibly powerful. Basically it means we can have TypeScript types that match our GraphQL types and operations. An important nuance is that TypeScript and GraphQL have a set of types. It might take a minute to understand, but these are different things, as GraphQL and TypeScript have a similar type system with slightly different nuances.