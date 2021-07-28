How to Generate Bash Scripts with NodeJS

This is a simple NodeJS app that takes a source folder as input and generates a Bash script. The Bash script has all the files' content and the folders' structure in the source folder, and it can recreate them when executed.\n\nSource code available here: <https://github.com/alexadam/folders-to-script>\n\nFirst step, iterate through all files in the source folder:\n\n```js\nconst fs = require("fs")\nconst path = require("path")\n\nconst listFiles = (dirPath, result) => {\n files = fs.readdirSync(dirPath)\n\n result = result || ['#!/bin/sh']\n\n for (const file of files) {\n ///...\n }\n\n return result\n}\n\nconst allFiles = listFiles(rootPath)\n\nfs.writeFileSync('./result.sh', allFiles.join('\\n'))\n```\n\nIf **file** is a directory, add an `mkdir -p` command:\n\n```js\nfor (const file of files) {\n if (fs.statSync(dirPath + "/" + file).isDirectory()) {\n result.push(`mkdir -p ${path.join(dirPath, "/", file).replace(rootPath, '.')}`)\n result = listFiles(dirPath + "/" + file, result)\n } \n}\n```\n\nElse, test if **file** is binary or text, based on its extension:\n\n```js\nconst textExt = ['txt', 'md', 'html', 'json', 'js', 'jsx', 'ts', 'tsx'];\nconst binaryExt = ['jpg', 'png', 'gif', 'pdf', 'mp3', 'mp4'];\n\nconst getFileExt = (filePath) => filePath.split('.').pop()\n\n...\n else {\n const filePath = path.join(dirPath, "/", file);\n const fileExt = getFileExt(filePath);\n const fileContent = fs.readFileSync(filePath);\n\n if (textExt.includes(fileExt)) {\n result.push(`\ncat > ${path.join(dirPath, "/", file).replace(rootPath, '.')} << "EOF"\n${fileContent}\nEOF\n`)\n } else if (binaryExt.includes(fileExt)) {\n const bindata = fileContent.toString('binary');\n const hexdata = new Buffer(bindata, 'ascii').toString('hex');\n result.push(`echo '${hexdata}' | xxd -r -p > ${path.join(dirPath, "/", file).replace(rootPath, '.')}`)\n }\n }\n...\n```\n\nBinary files are stored as hex strings.\n\nYou can add/remove file extensions in the *textExt* or *binaryExt* arrays.\n\nThis is the full NodeJS script:\n\n```js\nconst fs = require("fs")\nconst path = require("path")\n\nconst rootPath = process.argv[2]\n\nconst textExt = ['txt', 'md', 'html', 'json', 'js', 'jsx', 'ts', 'tsx'];\nconst binaryExt = ['jpg', 'png', 'gif', 'pdf', 'mp3', 'mp4'];\n\nconst getFileExt = (filePath) => filePath.split('.').pop()\n\nconst listFiles = (dirPath, result) => {\n files = fs.readdirSync(dirPath)\n\n result = result || ['#!/bin/sh']\n\n for (const file of files) {\n if (fs.statSync(dirPath + "/" + file).isDirectory()) {\n result.push(`mkdir -p ${path.join(dirPath, "/", file).replace(rootPath, '.')}`)\n result = listFiles(dirPath + "/" + file, result)\n } else {\n const filePath = path.join(dirPath, "/", file);\n const fileExt = getFileExt(filePath);\n const fileContent = fs.readFileSync(filePath);\n\n if (textExt.includes(fileExt)) {\n result.push(`\ncat > ${path.join(dirPath, "/", file).replace(rootPath, '.')} << "EOF"\n${fileContent}\nEOF\n`)\n } else if (binaryExt.includes(fileExt)) {\n const bindata = fileContent.toString('binary');\n const hexdata = new Buffer(bindata, 'ascii').toString('hex');\n result.push(`echo '${hexdata}' | xxd -r -p > ${path.join(dirPath, "/", file).replace(rootPath, '.')}`)\n }\n }\n }\n\n return result\n}\n\nconst allFiles = listFiles(rootPath)\n\nfs.writeFileSync('./result.sh', allFiles.join('\\n'))\n```\n\nTest it with `node index.js test` -> it will generate a Bash script file named *[result.sh](http://result.sh)*\n\nThen, in an empty directory, execute the script with `sh result.sh`.\n\n\\\nAlso published on <https://alexadam.dev/blog/folder-structure-script.html>.