Generate a PDF from HTML [A How To Guide feat. Elixir]

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Visit Noonification https://noonification.compromoted
Sr. Engineer @ Divvy
template and
HTML
payload.
json
. Running
mix
(or w/e you call your project) will produce something resembling the following output:
mix new pdfer --sup
) and open it in your editor —
cd pdfer
if you’re using VSCode (and have that configured).
code .
mapping with our template file. It’s all done using mustache, so it’s super clean and simple.
json
, it should look something like this:
mix.exs
defp deps do
[
{:bbmustache, github: "soranoba/bbmustache"},
{:jason, "~> 1.1"},
{:pdf_generator, ">=0.5.5"}
]
end
and get ready to write some code…
mix deps.get
and
template
files from disk. This step is actually optional. If you wanted to, you could simply create the variables
mapping
and
template
and set their values inline to be
mapping
and
html
respectively. I’m reading from disk for now simply because it’s more useful out-of-the-box if you wanted to start generating PDFs right away.
json
will take the
bbmustache
and
template
and “mustache” them together for us. This is actually really awesome because, otherwise, we’d have to do some messy string interpolation stuff. And frankly, it would be impossible if you were trying to use multiple templates and mappings to generate different PDFs.
mapping
to generate our PDF, however, I’d love to explore using
wkhtmltopdf
and headless chrome in the future. Luckily,
puppeteer
gives us that flexibility.
elixir-pdf-generator
defmodule Pdfer do
@moduledoc """
Documentation for Pdfer.
"""
#
def generate(pdf_path, template_path, mapping_path) do
mapping = Jason.decode!(read_file(mapping_path))
template = read_file(template_path)
template
|> :bbmustache.render(mapping, key_type: :binary)
|> PdfGenerator.generate_binary!()
|> (&File.write("#{pdf_path}.pdf", &1)).()
end
#
defp read_file(filepath) do
__DIR__
|> Path.join(filepath)
|> File.read!()
end
end
and
template.html
files.
mapping.json
and
template.html
at
mapping.json
with the following contents:
pdfer/lib/
<html>
<body>
<h1>Hello {{ location }}</h1>
</body>
</html>
{"location": "World"}
to drop into
iex -S mix
. From there we’ll run our module, giving it three arguments. A PDF name, the template file name, and the mapping file name:
iex
iex(1)> Pdfer.generate("test", "template.html", "mapping.json"
in the root of your project directory.
test.pdf