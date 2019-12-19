Generate a PDF from HTML [A How To Guide feat. Elixir]

HTML template and json payload. By the end of this article, you should have a working mix project that can generate a PDF from antemplate andpayload.

This tutorial assumes you have basic experience with the Elixir language.

Generate a New Mix Project

Obviously, you can call your project w/e you want. For the sake of this article, I’ll call mine “PDFer” because it PDFs things. No other reason…

mix . Running mix new pdfer --sup (or w/e you call your project) will produce something resembling the following output: We’ll generate our project using. Running(or w/e you call your project) will produce something resembling the following output:

cd pdfer ) and open it in your editor — code . if you’re using Once the project is created, change into the project directory () and open it in your editor —if you’re using VSCode (and have that configured ).

Once open, you should see the following files:

Install Dependencies

We actually only need three dependencies (two depending on how you decide to do it).

elixir-pdf-generator: This will handle the actual generation of the PDF This will handle the actual generation of the PDF

jason: This will be used to parse our template “mapping” data. This will be used to parse our template “mapping” data.

NOTE: I’d love some insight from the Elixir community on the differences between jason and poison , and if there is a growing preference.

bbmustache: This handles merging our json mapping with our template file. It’s all done using This handles merging ourmapping with our template file. It’s all done using mustache , so it’s super clean and simple.

Initially, I tried using the library you’re linked to from mustache’s own website, however, I wasn’t able to get it working non-empty lists and inverted-selections (something I needed).

mix.exs , it should look something like this: After adding the above dependencies to your, it should look something like this:

defp deps do [ { :bbmustache , github: "soranoba/bbmustache" }, { :jason , "~> 1.1" }, { :pdf_generator , ">=0.5.5" } ] end

mix deps.get and get ready to write some code… Install all our dependencies withand get ready to write some code…

Ready to Write Some Code!

In the Pdfer module, you’ll see a hello method. We’re going to replace this with a generate method. generate will do a couple of things:

Read both the template and mapping files from disk. This step is actually optional. If you wanted to, you could simply create the variables template and mapping and set their values inline to be html and json respectively. I’m reading from disk for now simply because it’s more useful out-of-the-box if you wanted to start generating PDFs right away. bbmustache will take the template and mapping and “mustache” them together for us. This is actually really awesome because, otherwise, we’d have to do some messy string interpolation stuff. And frankly, it would be impossible if you were trying to use multiple templates and mappings to generate different PDFs. Generate a PDF. For now, we’ll be using wkhtmltopdf to generate our PDF, however, I’d love to explore using puppeteer and headless chrome in the future. Luckily, elixir-pdf-generator gives us that flexibility. Write the resulting PDF to disk. In the future, we could send the resulting PDF somewhere like S3, but for now, we just want to see the result of all our hard work!

defmodule Pdfer do @moduledoc "" " Documentation for Pdfer. " "" # def generate (pdf_path, template_path, mapping_path) do mapping = Jason.decode!(read_file(mapping_path)) template = read_file(template_path) template |> :bbmustache .render(mapping, key_type: :binary ) |> PdfGenerator.generate_binary!() |> (&File.write( " #{pdf_path} .pdf" , & 1 )).() end # defp read_file (filepath) do __DIR_ _ |> Path.join(filepath) |> File.read!() end end

Last Step

template.html and mapping.json files. Depending on if you decided to read these from disk, or just drop them into the code inline, the final pieces to this may or may not be adding theandfiles.

template.html and mapping.json at pdfer/lib/ with the following contents: For now, we’ll just dump both of them in the file alongside our module. Create aandatwith the following contents:

< html > < body > < h1 > Hello {{ location }} </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

{ "location" : "World" }

Generate a PDF

iex -S mix to drop into iex . From there we’ll run our module, giving it three arguments. A PDF name, the template file name, and the mapping file name: That’s it! We’re ready to generate a PDF. Run our code withto drop into. From there we’ll run our module, giving it three arguments. A PDF name, the template file name, and the mapping file name:

iex(1)> Pdfer.generate( "test" , "template.html" , "mapping.json"

test.pdf in the root of your project directory. Almost instantly, you should see ain the root of your project directory.

Conclusion

It’s pretty awesome that, with barely 20 lines of code, we’re able to generate a PDF from a dynamic template and data set.

From here you could set up an endpoint to accept a payload and generate the PDF that way. Or, as I’ll explain in another article, you could set up a sweet AWS messaging pipe that your PDFer reads from!

