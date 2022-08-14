How to Fix 'zsh: command not found: python'

Product, Engineering, Web
When trying to run python from the terminal, it is possible to run into the following issue:
zsh: command not found: python
This can happen on any system but does occur slightly more commonly on macOS since they removed native python support in macOS 12.3. Fortunately, this issue is easy to fix.
The first thing you should check is that python is installed. You can install python from the terminal if you have
brew installed it by simply typing:
brew install python
You can also download the executable directly from the Python website to install it. Once
python is installed, try running
python from the terminal again. If you still face the same issue, move to step 2.
The next step is to add
python to zsh so that it will run upon typing the
python command. You can do this by running the following in terminal:
echo "alias python=/usr/bin/python3" >> ~/.zshrc
This will configure your zsh profile to run
/usr/bin/python3 when
python is run. If you are still facing issues, ensure that
python=$ where the $ sign should equal the path
python is installed on.
Now that you've done that, simply restart your terminal. When you open it again, your
python command should work successfully.
