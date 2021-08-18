How To Fix 8 Common Landing Page Mistakes Made by Early-Stage Startups

A copywriter for startups has picked up some common landing page mistakes that are super easy to fix. Keep your headline focused on a benefit, not your product, not the product. Take your hero headlines back to the end result of using your product or service. Talk about the outcomes of using their product and how it will impact them personally. Talk to one reader with a story, or talk to a different reader about the pain they’re in the process of switching from an external solution to a new product.