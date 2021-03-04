How to Find The Stinky Parts of Your Code (Part IX)

Yet more code smells? Aren't them enough?

We see several symptoms and situations that make us doubt the quality of our development.

Let's look at some possible solutions.

Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules.

Let's continue...

Code Smell 41 - Regular Expression Abusers

RegEx are a wonderful tool, we should to use them carefully and not to look smart.

Problems

Readability

Maintainability

Testability

Intention Revealing

Solutions

Use regular expression just for string validation. If you need to manipulate objects, don't make them strings.

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Regular expressions are a valid tool. There's not much automated way of checking for possible abusers. A whitelist might be of help.

Tags

Primitive Obsession

Abusers

Conclusion

Regular expressions are a great tool for string validation. We must use them in a declarative way and just for strings.

Names are very important to understand pattern meanings.

If we need to manipulate objects or hierarchies, we should do it in an object way.

Unless we have a conclusive benchmark of impressive performance improvement.

More info

What Exactly Is A Name: The Quest [Part I]

A Perl program is correct if it gets the job done before your boss fires you.

Larry Wall

Code Smell 42 - Warnings/Strict Mode Off

Compilers and warnings lights are there for help. Don't ignore them.

Problems

Missed Errors

Ripple Effect

Fail Fast

Solutions

Enable all warnings. Enable preconditions and assertions in production. Fail fast Design by contract

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Most languages have warning levels. We should turn most of them ON.

We should run linters to statically analyze our code for potential problems.

Tags

Fail Fast

Conclusion

If we ignore warnings and the code moves on sooner or later it will fail.

If the software fails later it will be very difficult for us to find root cause.

Defect will likely be near first warning and far away from the crash.

If we follow the Broken Windows Theory, we should not tolerate any warnings, so a new issue will not pass unnoticed in a sea of tolerated warnings.

More info

One man's crappy software is another man's full time job.

Jessica Gaston

Code Smell 43 - Concrete Classes Subclassified

Inheritance. Concrete classes. Reuse. A fantastic mix up.

Problems

Bad Models

Coupling

Liskov Substitution Violation

Method overriding

Mapper fault

Solutions

Subclasses should be specializations. Refactor Hierarchies. Favor Composition. Leaf classes should be concrete. Not leaf classes should be abstract.

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Overriding a concrete method is a clear smell. We can enforce these policies on most linters.

Abstract classes should have just a few concrete methods. We can check against a predefined threshold for offenders.

Tags

Composition

Conclusion

Accidental sub-classification is the first obvious advantage for junior developers.

More mature ones find composition opportunities instead.

Composition is dynamic, multiple, pluggable, more testable, more maintainable and less coupled than inheritance.

Only sub-classify an entity if it follows the relationships behaves like.

After sub-classing the parent class should be abstract.

More info

Software is a gas; it expands to fill its container.

Nathan Myhrvold

Code Smell 44 - Magic Corrections

Compilers are smarter than us. On a Friday night production deploy they betray us.

Problems

Fail Fast

Declarativeness

Ambiguity

Solutions

Fail Fast Do not trust magic coercions. Be Explicit

Examples

Type Casting

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Many of this vicious are encouraged by languages themselves.

We should be very declarative and explicit and don't abuse language accidental magic solutions.

Tags

Declarative

Smart

Conclusion

Programmers pretend to be smart by exploiting language features.

They feel they belong to community standards that enforce bad behaviors like a sect.

More Info

Hackers are arrogant geek romantics. They lack the attentive spirit of inquiry.

Bruce Sterling

Code Smell 45 - Not Polymorphic

Methods should be interchangeable if they do the same.

Problems

Missed Polymorphism

Coupling

IFs / Type check Polluting.

Names coupled to types.

How to Get Rid of Annoying IFs Forever

Solutions

Rename methods after what they do. Favor polymorphism.

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

This is a semantic mistake. We could add a warning for similar method names on Polymorphic classes.

Tags

Polymorphic

Conclusion

Naming is very important. We need to name after concepts and not after accidental types.

More info

If you have three pet dogs, give them names. If you have 10,000 head of cattle, don't bother. Nowadays, the idea of giving a name to every file on your computer is ridiculous.

David Gelernter

We are done for now. But we are pretty sure we will come across even more smells very soon!

I keep getting more suggestions on twitter, so they won't be the last!

Tags