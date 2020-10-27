How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code (Part I)

I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
The code smells bad. Let’s see how to change the aromas. In this series, we will see several symptoms and situations that make us doubt the quality of our developments. We will present possible solutions. Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules.
Your objects are a bunch of public attributes without behavior.
Protocol is empty (with setters/getters).
If we ask a domain expert to describe an entity he/she would hardly tell it is ‘a bunch of attributes’.
Detection can be automated with sophisticated linters ignoring setters and getters and counting real behavior methods.
A method makes calculations with lots of numbers without describing their semantics.
Many linters can detect number literal in attributes and methods.
Humans get bored beyond line 10.
All linters can measure and warn when methods are larger than a predefined threshold.
Too many parsing, exploding, regex, strcomp, strpos and string manipulation functions.
Automated detection is not easy. A warning can be issued if too many string functions are used.
Code has lots of comments. Comments are coupled to implementation and hardly maintained.
Linters can detect comments and check the ratio comments / lines of code against a predefined threshold.
Smells are certain structures in the code that suggest (sometimes they scream for) the possibility of refactoring.
Martin Fowler
