How to Fight Coder’s Block: A Guide for New Devs

A senior Java developer and Java tutor at Learning Tree International programming courses.
The dreaded coder’s block! Two simple words that ruined more beginning careers than the whole legion of distant relatives armed with “Just get on with your current job, sweetie, you’re doing just fine” advice. Chances are, you have already encountered this vile beast, and if not, well, you better be prepared for it when it comes.
Today let’s discuss the whole thing: what is coder’s block, the reasons for it to manifest, and, most importantly, how do we overcome it and go forth to productivity and success.
The coder’s block is a complete inability to write good code. Or any code at all, even. Trying to develop a concept of approaching the task at hand evokes panic; your mind is blank, your tool screen just as blank, your will an amorphous jelly. Sounds familiar?
Do not worry, though. Soon, you’ll dissect the essence of the problem and learn how to deal with it.
Why does it happen?
There are several reasons, and we’re going to deal with them one by one. Let’s start with the most inward one.
Too many doubts about your skills and capabilities can devastate any chances of even starting anything. If having thoughts like “I just don’t have a mindset for this” or “It requires too much knowledge, I will most certainly become confused and lost” is your thing, just ask yourself, why do such thoughts appear? The answer is because your self-calibration is way off, and that is because you don’t have a correct measuring scale.
No amount of books and video tutorials can make you a successful coder. Amassing knowledge is valuable, but only to a certain point. Then you gotta code.
What can you do about that? Several things:
Are you sure you have your career goals planned out in a clear and comprehensible way? If you have the coder’s block, it might be the problem. Unclear goals mean unclear ways of reaching them, which means you don’t know what to do and do nothing.
Right, you want to become a coder, but why? What do you want to achieve? Write it down. This goal can be as elaborate as you want it. Still, something like “Find a well-paid job and build a successful career” or “Become the leading specialist for BestCodersInTheWorld Incorporated” is good too.
2. Create a plan. It is nigh impossible to reach complicated goals if you don’t divide the path to it into understandable steps. It might be something like this:
3. Each step of the plan you’ve created must be now divided further into really simple parts that can be done fast. Let’s take the “Complete a Java course” step, for example, and break it down:
Breaking the large goal down is really crucial to making your first steps.
Yeah, the thought of mastering your art alone and in complete isolation from the community might seem tempting for those of you who prefer solitude, but trust me on this one: cooperating with the community can skyrocket your progress.
From shared experiences and success stories (gotta boost that motivation, remember?) to feedback on your code and career advice, the benefits of being an active member of the coders’ crowd are countless.
All right, we’ve dealt with major reasons for the coder’s block and what you can do to overcome those, now let’s proceed to things you can use to press the success.
Coder’s block is not something that will leave you forever after you defeat it.
It can come back in your darkest hour, stronger than before. That is why it’s important to know how to boost your productivity and get your creative juices flowing. These are just some of the ways for that.
You’ve probably already heard about the gamification principle; it was a hot topic several years ago. Basically, everything becomes easier and more enjoyable if you make a game out of it. Coding is no exception. How do you gamify coding? Well, you can create some methods of your own, but the good news is a lot of people have already done it for you.
I’ve prepared some options for you:
Yeah, I’ve said it before: practice. Practice a lot. Spending one weekend playing with your pet project and trying new things easily beats spending 2–3 weeks watching tutorials online.
Therefore, explore some ideas you find interesting and start projects based on them. Experiment. Play. Coding is your oyster, and there are plenty of ways to cook it.
Don’t limit yourself to your ideas and projects, though; the Net is full of free stuff, some of it priceless in terms of the inspiration it can provide. Here are some top open-source software places you might want to look at:
In life, there is sometimes more than one way to do something. In coding, there ALWAYS is more than one. More than five ways, even. Part of becoming the best coder you can be is training your mind to seek new and more effective approaches to problem-solving constantly. Here are some things to train such a mindset:
Here you go. Step over your coder’s block and go forth to the shining future full of flawless code. And remember, don’t punish yourself too much if you happen to get stuck sometimes. It happens. We’re all human beings, after all. Just try to overcome it as fast as possible, so it doesn’t affect you all that much. Use the community, your goals and plan, the experience of others, practice, and your motivation drive.
And practice a lot. Did I mention practice?
