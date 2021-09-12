How to Extend Laravel With Driver-Based Services

Search icon
In this article, I talk about a Laravel internal feature not mentioned in the official documentation called “Driver Manager” It can completely change the way you design and develop your application solving critical architectural bottlenecks. It was widely used by the creators of the framework to abstract common services allowing you to interact with different types of technologies for each of these services. Log, Cache, Session, and Log services are perfect examples of how the Driver Manager works. I’ll show you how to develop your own ‘driver-based” component and how to bind it to the IoC container.
image
Valerio Barbera Hacker Noon profile picture

@valerio-barbera
Valerio Barbera

CTO & founder at Inspector.dev

Tags

#technical-documentation#extend-laravel#driver-based-services#inspector#driver-manager#software-development#tutorial#coding
