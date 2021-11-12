How to Exploit a Solidity Constructor

344 reads

The constructor has public visibility and doesn’t do anything. When we compile this contract, solidity compiler generates some gibberish characters (bytecode) The bytecode includes everything to successfully deploy/initialize the code, persists state and some sanity checks. It is never meant for EVM and isn't executed by the EVM. To create this contract on-chain, we execute a send transaction (RPC call) where the `“to”` address is null and the “data” `Auxdata` is the hash of the source code used for source verification.