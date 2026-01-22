How to Explain Legacy Code to a New hire

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byKislay@kislay

Full-stack dev | Master of none, but pretty decent at all | Building syncally.app

January 22nd, 2026
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Kislay
    byKislay@kislay

    Full-stack dev | Master of none, but pretty decent at all | Building syncally.app

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Kislay@kislay

Full-stack dev | Master of none, but pretty decent at all | Building syncally.app

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TOPICS

programming#legacy-code#tech-team-management#sre#tech-hiring-culture#developer-onboarding#what-to-do-with-legacy-code#legacy-code-base#onboarding-devs

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