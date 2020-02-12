How To Enable Microsoft Edge`s New Crapware Blocker

Microsoft Edge has a new crapware blocker. But the thing is, it isn't enabled by default. The blocker is currently only available in Edge's beta version but it should be available for everyone using the Chromium-based Edge browser with the stable release of Edge 80 in early February.

What is Crapware?

Crapware are potentially unwanted apps or potentially unwanted programs. Edge's new browser feature is designed to block crapware. Potentially unwanted programs include features such as adware, cryptocurrency miners, trackers, browser toolbars, and a lot of other junk you don't need or want on your computer.

Crapware isn't technically malware because you need to give permission first by agreeing to a license agreement before anything gets installed.

Since this new feature isn't enabled by default, you have to enable it yourself. First, you need to go to Settings. There's a toggle that will force Edge to block everything.

Once you're in Settings, click the "Privacy and services" option that you can find on the left. Next, scroll down to the bottom of the list. Under "Services", you will find an option to "Block potentially unwanted apps".

If you don't see this option, make sure that you've already upgraded to Microsoft Edge 80. You can check what version you have by clicking the menu, selecting "Help & feedback", and then "About Microsoft Edge."

That's it! Microsoft Edge will now work extra hard to block downloads that may potentially harm your computer. Stay safe on the Internet!

Tags