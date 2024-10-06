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How to Efficiently Perform Release Planning in Product Management

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bySapnil Bhatnagar - Manager@sapnilbhatnagar

Agile Transformations, AI Products , ML and NLP

October 6th, 2024
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Sapnil Bhatnagar - Manager@sapnilbhatnagar

Agile Transformations, AI Products , ML and NLP

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TOPICS

programming#agile-software-development#agile-scrum#agile-project-management#product-management#product-owner#feature-prioritization#prioritization#product-backlog

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