How Do You Edit a PDF Online?

If you send certain PDF files over the internet, this guide will make your life significantly easier.

A PDF file which is short for portable document format, is a specific type of digital file that allows you to send certain content that is readable by other users regardless of what software they use to view that type of file. In order for PDFs to adapt to various viewing systems, the file's text and images can't easily be modified once packaged into the format of a PDF. However it's not impossible for this to be done.

No matter if you use a Mac or Windows device as your primary, there are tools available to you for editing the text and graphics within a document that has already been converted into a PDF. You can even do this type of change online, as well as convert PDFs back into Microsoft Word documents to edit your content in its originally designed format.

It can be clearly seen that you need to install the program, Adobe Acrobat. First check that it's compatible with both Mac and Windows computers you are using. Not every version of Adobe Acrobat allows you to edit existing text files once you open your document in this program.

The Adobe Acrobat software categorizes itself under Acrobat Standard and Acrobat Pro. The company which offers the following three editions in both product lines: Acrobat X, Acrobat XI, and Acrobat DC.

These editions below allow for some basic text and content editing, as well as the ability to export your document into Microsoft Word:

Acrobat XI Standard

Acrobat Standard DC

Acrobat XI Pro

Acrobat Pro DC

Acrobat Pro DC and Acrobat Standard DC offer a host of other editing capabilities that Acrobat XI does not offer -- such as automatic spell-check, advanced photo editing, and editing from an iPad.

Acrobat is one of the most popular ways to edit PDF files online, yet it's not the only method. There are other way to manually alter a file using free software that you can download. You don't necessarily have to go out and purchase the most expensive Adobe software that is available.

Most other PDF editing websites equip you with just a manual content eraser and new text/image boxes you can drag and drop anywhere on the page.

Here are a few other online editing tools:

FormSwift: Add new content and even an e-signature.

PDFescape: Add new content and start a new PDF from scratch.

Smallpdf: Add new content, as well as save PDFs to platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, and even Microsoft Word (more on this feature in a minute).

The tool that suits your PDF will depend on what specifically you're looking to edit and the file size of your document. For example, because Sejda can't accept PDFs larger than 50 megabytes (MB), check the size of your document and identify an editing tool that is compatible with your PDF.

You might also compress your PDF to under 50 MB so it works with Sejda (true to its name, Smallpdf can shrink your PDF's file size for you).

