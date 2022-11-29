How to Easily Install Magento on Your Server

Do you want to launch your online store project using the Magento CMS? Discover our complete tutorial on installing and configuring Magento on a server. There are currently many online stores in CMS format, so it is difficult to make a complete list. However, some stand out; they reap the favours of professionals and amateurs. This is, for example, the case of Magento, which has succeeded in establishing itself as one of the major solutions in terms of e-commerce. Its possibilities, ergonomics, its modernity and the activity of its community make it one of the best online stores. To help you embark on the adventure of e-commerce and have your web store, we have produced a tutorial allowing you to install Magento easily. Let yourself be guided through the installation steps of your eBoutique and take advantage of its limitless possibilities: Prerequisites to install Magento Installation of Magento file on your server Installation of Magento and configuration of your e-store Access to Magento admin panel Create and configure your Magento store effortlessly. Many Magento developers specialize in creating, configuring and customizing Magento sites. To create your Magento store with all the features necessary for your business effortlessly, entrust its realization to an expert Magento professional. Post your project on Codeur.com and receive dozens of free quotes in minutes. 1. The prerequisites for installing Magento Before embarking on the actual installation, you must have specific tools and resources in your possession. Download Magento Setup Files Indeed, how to install and use the store without having the system files at our disposal. You will therefore need to download this set of files beforehand. This is extremely simple since the Magento development team puts the files online (free of charge and available to the community) on its portal. Go to this link to download Magento, select the correct version and create an account to download it. Choose a server compatible with Magento. The server will be the space to deposit the files relating to the operation of Magento. In our case, it is recommended to use an Apache server. You can get one (usually rented) from many service providers such as OVH, Godaddy, etc. Whichever solution you choose, the following components must be installed in your web space: Linux, Windows, or another UNIX-compatible operating system Apache Web Server ( 1. x or 2. x) PHP 5.2 .0 or higher, with the following extensions/addons: PDO/MySQL, MySQLi, mcrypt, mhash, simplexml, DOM, curl, gd, soap MySQL 4.1 .20 or higher A compatible email server (MTA): Magento connects directly to an SMTP server if you don 't have an MTA server Find a domain name The domain name is the address of your e-commerce site (also called URL), for example, yoursuperbeboutique.com. It is possible to buy your domain name directly from your host's site. Remember to follow a few simple rules when choosing your domain name: It should be easy to remember It should be easy to type (avoid using numbers in the URL or too many dashes) Try adding a keyword for your activity Use an FTP client to install Magento on a server. To connect to this server, you will also have to use " FTP " software (for File Transfer Protocol). This will allow you to upload files from your computer to your server. We recommend using firefox's little brother, FileZilla. Its use is simple and very well documented. Here are other free FTPs available: - Cyberduck.io - Winscp.net - Coreftp.com - Bitvise.com 2. Installation of the Magento file on your server Once these files have been downloaded, you can transfer the contents of the Magento archive to your server (via your FTP software). Start by unzipping the zip file. Then open FileZilla and connect to your web server by entering: The host, The identifier, The password, The port. These FTP identifiers are sent by email after subscribing to a hosting. Click on "Quick connect". Once connected, you find on your left your files present on your computer, while on your right, you find your files present on your server. Using the right navigation tree, double-click on the file www. On the left, position yourself on your Magento folder, double-click to open it and select the contents of the unzipped folder. Right-click to click "Send". Once the deposit is made, the installation of Magento opens its doors to us. 3. Installation of Magento and configuration of your e-store Go to your site's address, for example, www.maboutique.com, to begin the installation. Magento first suggests that you familiarize yourself with the license under which the store is distributed. We strongly advise you to know your rights and responsibilities when using the Magento system. Click on "Agree and Setup Magento". Magento then offers you to check your environment to find out if it is compatible. Click on "Start Readiness Check". In case of errors, use the Magento notes to solve them, then click on "Try Again". Otherwise, click "Next". Here you will specify the connection parameters to your database. Your host or network administrator systematically provides this information. : indicate the server on which your database is installed. Usually, this field is "localhost"; however, your host may have changed this setting. So refer to the information he gave you. Database Server Host : This information will allow you to select the correct database (if several are present on the server) to connect to it. Database name, Database Server Username and Password : allows you to choose a prefix for your tables; it's optional but allows you to distinguish between your Magento installation and your other tables. Table prefix Ask your host or network administrator for help if you don't know this information. Then click "Next". You must now configure the different addresses of your site. : indicates the root of your store (homepage); by default, Magento creates it. Leave the one indicated. Store Address : access path to your back shop (ex: www.votre-boutique.com/admin); for security reasons, we advise you to personalize this name. Admin Address : we advise you to check "Use HTTPS for Magento Storefront". This allows your store to secure certain pages (payment, customer account, etc.). Advanced options : it is a system used by Magento to protect connections and transactions. You can enter a personal key here or leave it blank and let Magento auto-generate this key. Encryption Key We then advise you to leave the default values unless you have specific restrictions. Click "Next". The next step allows you to customize the time zone, the currency used, and the default language. Note that you can change this data again once Magento is installed. Click "Next". You will now create your Magento account. Define here what will be your login (username) on the site; it will allow you, among other things, to access the administration panel. Then choose a password for this account (remember the password security rules, mix numbers and letters, lowercase and uppercase). Then click "Next". You will finally be able to launch the installation of Magento! To do this, click on "Install Now". 4. Access to Magento admin panel Once the installation is complete, Magento takes the opportunity to remind you of the information you have provided and provides you with links to your store (frontend) and your back store (backend). Magento also reminds you of the chosen (or generated) key so that you can keep it in a safe place. We advise you to write down all of this information. Your e-shop is now operational. Click on "Launch Magento Admin" to connect to your site's administration panel and, therefore, to your back office. You then arrive on the "Dashboard" of your site (also called the administration panel). It is where you can manage your entire Magento store and where the everyday management actions of your site will take place. As you can see, Magento is in English. To switch your site to French, go to your menu at the top right and click "Account Setting". You can then change the language of your interface in the "Local interface" field. Don't forget to click on "Save Account" to save your changes. You can see what your online store looks like at any time by clicking on "Customer View" from your menu. Since you have just installed Magento, your site design and information will be fundamental. The installation of your Magento eStore is now complete.