How to Display Extra Calendars and Time Zones in Your Windows 11 Taskbar





Show Additional Calendars in the Taskbar: By default, we have the Gregorian Calendar on Windows 11. It is casually called the English Calendar. However, Windows 11 includes several additional calendars like Chinese, Hebrew, and Islamic. Based on your Region Settings, these Calendars will be available. In this article, we will check out How to show Additional Calendars in the Taskbar of Windows 11.

Key Steps

Go to the Windows Settings using the shortcut Win Key +I. Select Time and Language. Click on Date & Time. Under Additional Settings, dropdown Show Additional Calendars in the Taskbar. Choose the Additional Calendar according to your region. That’s it. You can find the Additional Calendar along with the Gregorian Calendar in the System Tray of the Taskbar.

What are the Additional Calendars available in Windows 11 OS?





As discussed in the introduction, all Windows Operating Systems, by default, use the Gregorian Calendar. Other significant and widely used calendars are available, such as the Simplified Chinese Lunar Calendar, Traditional Chinese Lunar Calendar, Hebrew Calendar, and Arabic Calendar.





For example, if I set my Region to the United Arab Emirates, and if my Windows 11 has multiple language support, or if my primary language is Arabic, then under Additional Calendars, I will have access to both the Gregorian and Islamic Calendars.





In the same way, if your region is Israel, and your primary language is Hebrew, or your Windows 11 supports multiple languages, then you can access both the Gregorian and Hebrew calendars.





I use Windows 11 Home Single Language Edition, and my Primary language is English. In this case, I will have access to the Gregorian Calendar and the Chinese Calendar. Your Region and your Windows 11 Edition play a vital role in accessing these additional calendars in the taskbar.

How to Show Additional Calendars in the Taskbar on Windows 11? Detailed Steps

Open Windows Settings using the keyboard combination Win Key + I.

using the keyboard combination Win Key + I. In the Windows Settings, click on Time & Language from the left pane.









Now, you can click on Date & Time.









Under Additional Settings, you can find the option “Show Additional Calendars in the Taskbar“.









Drop down Show Additional Calendars in the Taskbar, and choose your desired Calendar.









That’s it, now, you can click on the Data and Time in the System Tray of the Taskbar.









Windows 11 will display both Gregorian and the additional Calendar, in my case, the Chinese Calendar.

How to Show Additional Clocks in the Taskbar on Windows 11?

Since we are discussing Additional Date and Time options, let’s check this interesting option as well. I work in Dubai, and I come from India. I am used to the Time Difference very well, however, sometimes, it would be convenient to have both times in one place. My Casio GBD 200 watch can show both time zones in one place, I would like to have the same in my laptop as well. Well, here are the steps.





In the same way, we have to access the Time and Date Settings. You can simply use the Windows Settings and then navigate to the Time and Language , and proceed with Date and Time .

and then navigate to the , and proceed with . Under Related links, you can find the option “Additional Clocks”. Select Additional Clocks.









The Date and Time dialog will pop up now.

Make sure to enable both checkboxes of Show this Clock. Then, choose your Time Zone.









Additionally, you can also name your clock. For me, I am going to keep one clock named as Home, and the other named Work. For Home, I will use UTC +5:30 , and for work, I will use UTC + 4:00 .

, and for work, I will use . Finally, click Apply to make the changes, and then click OK to close the Date and Time dialog.

to make the changes, and then click to close the Date and Time dialog. You can now find both clocks shown in the Taskbar of Windows 11.









Insights: You can also access the Date and Time Dialog to add Additional Clocks via the Control Panel Settings. Simply switch the Control Panel view to the Large icons, and you can find Data and Time setting, which is sorted alphabetically.

Take Away

Show Additional Calendars in the Taskbar, and Show Additional Clocks in the System Tray can be handy for users who deal with multiple Time Zones and multiple Calendars. It is good to see Windows has seen through these processes and requirements, and added it to their operating systems.