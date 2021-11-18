How to Discover Profitable Keywords [Using Free Tools]

There are not-so-sneaky ways to discover your money keywords without parting away with hundreds of dollars. Premium tools are designed to make your work easier, but since you're working on a budget, you'd have to make do with a few workarounds. Keywords Everywhere and Ubersuggest are available as Chrome extensions. Google's SERP is also a valuable resource for keyword research, but I thought to give it an honorable mention. Some keywords end up driving a lot more traffic than expected, even with lower search volumes.