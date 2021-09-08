Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Detect and Delete Emojis in Golang by@vgukasov

How to Detect and Delete Emojis in Golang

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Some time ago I’ve encountered an issue when 10 million messages with emoji were written in the MySQL table with utf8 encoding. The fast solution was to prevent the insertion of messages in a database. The service back-end is written in Golang. The best way is to have a storage with all emojis and use it when you need to detect an emoji in a text. That’s how the [GoMoji library works. It uses local emoji list as provider. It checks whether given string contains emoji or not.
image
Vladislav Gukasov Hacker Noon profile picture

@vgukasov
Vladislav Gukasov

Founder of influence.su. SWE at space307

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
In-Memory Caching in Golang by @vgukasov
#go
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Considering Low-code in 2022? Here's Why Linx Should be Your Platform of Choice by @anthony-morris
#low-code-platform
RxJS - 5 Helpful Operators You Might Not Know by @ilyoskhuja
#rxjs-operators
How to Program with React Native: Lessons & Best Practices by @vibemap
#react

Tags

#go#golang#tutorial#emoji#emojis#coding#mysql#mysql-web-development
Join Hacker Noon loading