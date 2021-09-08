How to Detect and Delete Emojis in Golang

448 reads

Some time ago I’ve encountered an issue when 10 million messages with emoji were written in the MySQL table with utf8 encoding. The fast solution was to prevent the insertion of messages in a database. The service back-end is written in Golang. The best way is to have a storage with all emojis and use it when you need to detect an emoji in a text. That’s how the [GoMoji library works. It uses local emoji list as provider. It checks whether given string contains emoji or not.