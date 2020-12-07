How to Deploy React JS Applications for Free on Firebase

Full stack developer with hands on experience of designing, developing and maintaining web.
In this article , I’ll take you through all the steps involved in deploying a your React app on firebase.
Before deploying your app on firebase, you need to have Firebase project and a React project (create-react-app)
Open your project folder
and build your app for production
cd your-project
. The JavaScript and CSS files will be inside the
npm run build / yarn build
directory.
build/static
Once you built your app then you can install firebase tools that will allow you to deploy your React app. You can install the tools by running
npm install firebase-tools -g or yarn global add firebase-tools
Make sure you’re in the root directory of your React app and run the following command to login to firebase in your terminal
firebase login
*If you’re not logged in, you’ll be asked to enter the credentials for your google account.
Now that you’re logged in, you will need to initialize Firebase in your React app. You can do it by running the following command
firebase init
You will then be prompted with a series of questions and configuration options.
Choose Hosting: Configure and deploy Firebase Hosting sites
Choose Use an existing project
Select the firebase project that you created
What do you want to use as your public directory? (public) build
Configure as a single-page app (rewrite all urls to /index.html)? No
File build/index.html already exists. Overwrite? No
Now it is time to deploy our app
Run the following command to deploy your app:
firebase deploy
*Firebase will then give you a unique URL where your deployed app is located (e.g. react-app.web.app).
That’s all there is to it!
