How To Deploy Multiple Sites to Firebase using GitHub Actions

I will be using the Get Started React App project that I have created in Part 1 of this tutorial to set up a Git repository in GitHub.

Alternatively, you can refer to part 2 of this tutorial if you wish to learn how to use GitLab CI/CD tool.

Firebase Authentication Token

firebase login:ci on your terminal to get one. Please ensure that you have installed the An authentication token is required to log in to your Firebase account via GitHub Action. You have to runon your terminal to get one. Please ensure that you have installed the Firebase CLI before doing so. A pop up should appear which you have to log in to your account. You should see your token on your terminal once you have login successfully.

CI/CD Configurations

We will be adding the authentication token to the Secrets setting in our repository. Secrets allow us to store sensitive information, such as access tokens in our repository.

Settings > Secrets in your repository. Click Add a new secret . You will be able to see the Secrets section underin your repository. Click

FIREBASE_TOKEN and the value will be the authentication token. The name will beand the value will be the authentication token.

Add secret once you have completed the form. Clickonce you have completed the form.

FIREBASE_TOKEN secret appear on the Secrets section. You should see thesecret appear on the Secrets section.

Workflow YAML file

Actions and click on set up this workflow yourself at the top left-hand side of the banner. You will be redirected to a code editor page. To create a GitHub Action Workflow, go toand click on set up this workflow yourself at the top left-hand side of the banner. You will be redirected to a code editor page.

Replace the content into code editor with the code below.

name: Firebase hosting on: push: branches: [ master, staging ] jobs: deploy: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: # Checks-out your repository under $GITHUB_WORKSPACE, so your job can access it - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Install firebase tools run: | sudo npm install -g firebase-tools firebase use <FIREBASE PROJECT ID> --token $ {{ secrets.FIREBASE_TOKEN }} - name: Build website run: | yarn yarn build - name: Deploy to staging site if: github.ref == 'refs/heads/staging' run: firebase deploy --only hosting:<TARGET NAME> --non-interactive --token ${{ secrets.FIREBASE_TOKEN }} -m "RunID $ {{ github.run_id }} Commit SHA $ {{ github.sha }} " - name: Deploy to production site if: github.ref == 'refs/heads/master' run: firebase deploy --only hosting:<TARGET NAME> --non-interactive --token ${{ secrets.FIREBASE_TOKEN }} -m "RunID $ {{ github.run_id }} Commit SHA $ {{ github.sha }} " - name: Archive build Artifact uses: actions/upload-artifact@master with: path: build

<FIREBASE PROJECT ID> placeholder with your Firebase Project ID and the two <TARGET NAME> placeholders to the target name that you have created respectively in Replaceplaceholder with your Firebase Project ID and the twoplaceholders to the target name that you have created respectively in part 1 of this tutorial.

YAML File Explanation

staging and master branch in the repository. The workflow will be triggered when there are changes (push) to theandbranch in the repository.

deploy is the only j is the only j ob that is defined in this workflow. The environment of the workflow will be on the latest version of Ubuntu

actions/checkout@v2 checkout your repository so that the job can access it. checkout your repository so that the job can access it.

Install firebase tools will install firebase-tools globally in the workflow environment. It will use the <FIREBASE PROJECT ID> that you have specified and authenticate using your FIREBASE_TOKEN secret. will install firebase-tools globally in the workflow environment. It will use thethat you have specified and authenticate using yoursecret.

target name depending on the branch where the workflow is being triggered. You can learn more about how this works The project will be build and deployed to either one of thedepending on the branch where the workflow is being triggered. You can learn more about how this works here

Finally, it will upload the production build artifact so that you can download it later.

Deploy the Workflow

main.yml file (the code above) to our repository. I will be committing the file directly to the master branch. You may choose to create a new branch and then do a master branch instead. Let’s start a commit to push to thefile (the code above) to our repository. I will be committing the file directly to thebranch. You may choose to create a new branch and then do a pull request to thebranch instead.

The workflow should start running once you have successfully committed to master branch.

You should see a green tick if there are no errors after the workflow is completed.

Conclusion

Congratulation! You have come to the end of this tutorial. I hope that this is helpful to you. Feel free to check out the repository for this project here

If you spot any errors or have suggestions on how to do this better, please let me know!

