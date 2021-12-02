Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Decide Between Flask and Django For Your Next Idea by@mahipalsinh-rana

How to Decide Between Flask and Django For Your Next Idea

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Python is the only programming language that offers an extensive range of various Python frameworks to build digital applications. Django is built to deliver high performance and offers faster development with high efficiency. Django developers prefer working on this framework because of the various high-end features it offers such as high security, excellent scalability, and more. Flask was essentially built as an alternative to Django to make it more flexible. Both frameworks have their perks and limitations and are suitable for building different types of applications. This blog will help you gain insights into both Django and Flask web development procedures.
image
Mahipalsinh Rana Hacker Noon profile picture

@mahipalsinh-rana
Mahipalsinh Rana

CTO at INEXTURE Solutions LLP | 15+ years of experience in Enterprise software development.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming

Tags

#django#flask#python-programming#python-framework#python#web-development#mobile-app-development#software-development
Join Hacker Noon loading