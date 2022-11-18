Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies by@tecca
    349 reads

    How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Main wallet for exchanges Vault wallet for long-term storage Trading wallet1 for untrusted Dapps Trading wallet2 for trusted Dapps Burner for high-risk interactions Wallet for Short to medium-term storage

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies
    #cryptocurrency#crypto-wallet
    0c HackerNoon profile picture

    @tecca

    0c

    react to story with heart

    The wild Wild West

    Hey you, I assume you’re aware of the whole saga going on in crypto right now, lots of people have been hurt badly by the events that have been rolled out just this week. Even for me, it has been a rough week, but it helped to shine a light on the true adversarial world that is the cryptocurrency space.


    And so, for the small percentage of us crazy enough to stay, I want to give tips and tricks to help on your trustless and self-sovereignty journey.


    Wallets

    We can’t do without them in the crypto Wild West, but in order to prevent the risk of a central point of failure where all your interactions come from one wallet alone yikes we have to learn to break it up into different wallets for different use cases since there are enough to literally give a wallet to every atom in the universe.


    There are two main types of wallets, the Hot wallet which is one that always connected to the internet, and the Cold wallet which only connects to the internet to say sign transactions


    Before those two, let’s first look at (1.) the MAIN wallet that interacts with trusted fiat gateways like exchanges to bring funds both in and out. It can either be a Cold or Hot wallet depending on the amount you’re transacting but boils down to personal preference.


    • 2? VAULT wallet, hopefully, a hardware wallet that hodl your long-term assets in. So you don’t go leaving your net worth on an exchange somewhere or worse on a hot wallet in your browser - double yikes.


    • 3? The Hot wallet used for Whitelists for the crypto degens out there, interacting with any untrusted(yet) project or protocol should be with a separate wallet with all new seed phrases to make as many child wallets as you need.


    • 4? A hot wallet to interact with trusted dexes with,


    • 5? Burner hot wallet for high-risk profile interactions like a degen mint or stealth mint or something else on the unknown shadowy unknown spectrum


    • 6? Lastly a wallet to store items you don’t want to keep short to medium-term projects


    Summary

    1. Main wallet for exchanges
    2. Vault wallet for long-term storage
    3. Trading wallet1 for untrusted Dapps
    4. Trading wallet2 for trusted Dapps
    5. Burner for high-risk interactions
    6. Wallet for Short to medium-term storage


    Treat your managing crypto security like a business because it actually is 🤝🏽


    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Deep Diving into DeFi: A Closer Look at Decentralized Finance
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by gabrielmanga #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    A Study on Parallel Execution: Everything You Need to Know
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by sin7y #sin7y
    Article Thumbnail
    #Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Internet Heroes Category
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by noonies2022 #noonies2022
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Interesting NFT Gaming Niches to Look Out for in 2023
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by gabrielmanga #nft
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Payments Are on the Rise Despite the Bear Market — Here's Why
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by b2broker #cryptomarket
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa