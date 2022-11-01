Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img
    twitter social icon
    github social icon

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @tecca's 1 stories for and 14 minutes.

    #Interests

    bitcoin

    software-development

    hackernoon-top-story

    startup

    blockchain

    cryptocurrency

    security

    crypto

    programming

    javascript

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Avjit Singh , Startup builder. Amateur Economist. Would appreciate feedback on my newsletter focussed on Progress, Tech & Growth

    profile-img

    Jawwad Farid, I teach and write about startups and finance. 5 startups. 4 continents. 1 exit.

    profile-img

    Nick Maletsky, 1st software startup in high school. To study the university earned in game dev and math modeling.

    profile-img

    Fireart Studio, Top-quality Development services and UI/UX design for startups & leading brands

    profile-img

    Rihards Piks, Serial entrepreneur & digital marketer. Currently co-founder of Supliful, an on-demand supplement fulfillment startup.

    profile-img
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa