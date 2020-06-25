How to Create Serverless Functions with OpenFaaS in 17 Steps

OpenFaaS is serverless functions framework that runs on top of Docker and Kubernetes. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to:

Deploy OpenFaaS to a Kubernetes cluster

Set up the OpenFaaS CLI

Create, build, and deploy serverless functions using the CLI

Invoke serverless functions using the CLI

Update an existing serverless function

Deploy serverless functions using the web interface

Monitor your serverless functions with Prometheus and Grafana

Prerequisites

A Kubernetes cluster. If you don't have a running Kubernetes cluster, follow the instructions from the Set Up a Kubernetes Cluster with Kind section below.

A Docker Hub Account . See the Docker Hub page for details about creating a new account.

. See the Docker Hub page for details about creating a new account. kubectl . Refer the Install and Set Up kubectl page for details about installing kubectl.

. Refer the Install and Set Up kubectl page for details about installing kubectl. Node.js 10 or higher. To check if Node.js is installed on your computer, type the following command: node --version

The following example output shows that Node.js is installed on your computer:

v10.16.3

If Node.js is not installed or you're running an older version, you can download the installer from the Downloads page.

This tutorial assumes basic familiarity with Docker and Kubernetes.



Set Up a Kubernetes Cluster with Kind (Optional)

With Kind, you can run a local Kubernetes cluster using Docker containers as nodes. The steps in this section are optional. Follow them only if you don't have a running Kubernetes cluster.

Create a file named openfaas-cluster.yaml , and copy in the following spec:

# three node (two workers) cluster config kind: Cluster apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4 nodes: - role: control-plane - role: worker - role: worker

2. Use the kind create cluster command to create a Kubernetes cluster with one control plane and two worker nodes:

kind create cluster --config kind-specs/kind-cluster.yaml

Creating cluster "kind" ... ✓ Ensuring node image (kindest/node:v1.17.0) 🖼 ✓ Preparing nodes 📦 📦 📦 ✓ Writing configuration 📜 ✓ Starting control-plane 🕹️ ✓ Installing CNI 🔌 ✓ Installing StorageClass 💾 ✓ Joining worker nodes 🚜 Set kubectl context to "kind-kind" You can now use your cluster with: kubectl cluster-info --context kind-kind Thanks for using kind! 😊

Deploy OpenFaaS to a Kubernetes Cluster

arkade which provides a quick and easy way to get OpenFaaS running. In this section, you'll deploy OpenFaaS with arkade . You can install OpenFaaS using Helm, plain YAML files, or its own installer namedwhich provides a quick and easy way to get OpenFaaS running. In this section, you'll deploy OpenFaaS with

Enter the following command to install arkade :

curl -sLS https://dl.get-arkade.dev | sudo sh

Downloading package https://github.com/alexellis/arkade/releases/download/0.1.10/arkade-darwin as /Users/andrei/Desktop/openFaaS/faas-hello-world/arkade-darwin Download complete. Running with sufficient permissions to attempt to move arkade to /usr/ local /bin New version of arkade installed to /usr/ local /bin Creating alias 'ark' for 'arkade' . _ _ __ _ _ __| | ____ _ __| | ___ / _` | '__| |/ / _` |/ _` |/ _ \ | (_| | | | < (_| | (_| | __/ \__,_|_| |_|\_\__,_|\__,_|\___| Get Kubernetes apps the easy way Version: 0.1.10 Git Commit: cf96105d37ed97ed644ab56c0660f0d8f4635996

openfaas with: 2. Now, installwith:

arkade install openfaas

Using kubeconfig: /Users/andrei/.kube/config Using helm3 Node architecture: "amd64" Client: "x86_64" , "Darwin" 2020/03/10 16:20:40 User dir established as: /Users/andrei/.arkade/ https://get.helm.sh/helm-v3.1.1-darwin-amd64.tar.gz /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/darwin-amd64 darwin-amd64/ /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/README.md darwin-amd64/README.md /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/LICENSE darwin-amd64/LICENSE /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/helm darwin-amd64/helm 2020/03/10 16:20:43 extracted tarball into /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3: 3 files, 0 dirs (1.633976582s) "openfaas" has been added to your repositories Hang tight while we grab the latest from your chart repositories... ...Successfully got an update from the "ibm-charts" chart repository ...Successfully got an update from the "openfaas" chart repository ...Successfully got an update from the "stable" chart repository ...Successfully got an update from the "bitnami" chart repository Update Complete. ⎈ Happy Helming!⎈ VALUES values.yaml Command: /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/helm [upgrade --install openfaas openfaas/openfaas --namespace openfaas --values /var/folders/nz/2gtkncgx56sgrpqvr40qhhrw0000gn/T/charts/openfaas/values.yaml -- set gateway.directFunctions= true -- set faasnetes.imagePullPolicy=Always -- set gateway.replicas=1 -- set queueWorker.replicas=1 -- set clusterRole= false -- set operator.create= false -- set openfaasImagePullPolicy=IfNotPresent -- set basicAuthPlugin.replicas=1 -- set basic_auth= true -- set serviceType=NodePort] Release "openfaas" does not exist. Installing it now. NAME: openfaas LAST DEPLOYED: Tue Mar 10 16:21:03 2020 NAMESPACE: openfaas STATUS: deployed REVISION: 1 TEST SUITE: None NOTES: To verify that openfaas has started, run: kubectl -n openfaas get deployments -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas" ======================================================================= = OpenFaaS has been installed. = ======================================================================= # Get the faas-cli curl -SLsf https://cli.openfaas.com | sudo sh # Forward the gateway to your machine kubectl rollout status -n openfaas deploy/gateway kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/gateway 8080:8080 & # If basic auth is enabled, you can now log into your gateway: PASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret -n openfaas basic-auth -o jsonpath= "{.data.basic-auth-password}" | base64 --decode; echo ) echo -n $PASSWORD | faas-cli login --username admin --password-stdin faas-cli store deploy figlet faas-cli list # For Raspberry Pi faas-cli store list \ --platform armhf faas-cli store deploy figlet \ --platform armhf # Find out more at: # https://github.com/openfaas/faas Thanks for using arkade!

kubectl get deployments command. Specify the namespace and the selector using the -n and -l parameters as follows: 3. To verify that the deployments were created, run thecommand. Specify the namespace and the selector using theandparameters as follows:

kubectl get deployments -n openfaas -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas"

If the deployments are not yet ready, you should see something similar to the following example output:

NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE alertmanager 0/1 1 0 45s basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 45s faas-idler 0/1 1 0 45s gateway 0/1 1 0 45s nats 1/1 1 1 45s prometheus 1/1 1 1 45s queue-worker 1/1 1 1 45s

Once the installation is finished, the output should look like this:

NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE alertmanager 1/1 1 1 75s basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 75s faas-idler 1/1 1 1 75s gateway 1/1 1 1 75s nats 1/1 1 1 75s prometheus 1/1 1 1 75s queue-worker 1/1 1 1 75s

gateway deployment: 4. Check the rollout status of thedeployment:

kubectl rollout status -n openfaas deploy/gateway

gateway deployment has been successfully rolled out: The following example output shows that thedeployment has been successfully rolled out:

deployment "gateway" successfully rolled out

kubectl port-forward command to forward all requests made to gateway service: 5. Use thecommand to forward all requests made to http://localhost:8080 to the pod running theservice:

kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/gateway 8080:8080 &

[1] 78674 Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:8080 -> 8080 Forwarding from [::1]:8080 -> 8080

& ) runs the process in the background. You can use the jobs command to show the status of your background processes: Note that the ampersand sign () runs the process in the background. You can use the jobs command to show the status of your background processes:

jobs

[1] + running kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/gateway 8080:8080

PASSWORD : 6. Issue the following command to retrieve your password and save it into an environment variable named

PASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret -n openfaas basic-auth -o jsonpath= "{.data.basic-auth-password}" | base64 --decode; echo )

Set Up the OpenFaaS CLI

OpenFaaS provides a command-line utility you can use to build and deploy your serverless functions. You can install it by following the steps from the Installation page.

Create a Serverless Function Using the CLI

faas-cli command-line utility are installed, you can create and deploy serverless functions using the built-in template engine. OpenFaaS provides two types of templates: Now that OpenFaaS and thecommand-line utility are installed, you can create and deploy serverless functions using the built-in template engine. OpenFaaS provides two types of templates:

The Classic templates are based on the Classic Watchdog and use stdio to communicate with your serverless function. Refer to the Watchdog page for more details about how OpenFaaS Watchdog works.

templates are based on the and use to communicate with your serverless function. Refer to the Watchdog page for more details about how OpenFaaS Watchdog works. The of-watchdog templates use HTTP to communicate with your serverless function. These templates are available through the OpenFaaS Incubator GitHub repository.

In this tutorial, you'll use a classic template.

Run the following command to see the templates available in the official store:

faas-cli template store list

NAME SOURCE DESCRIPTION csharp openfaas Classic C # template dockerfile openfaas Classic Dockerfile template go openfaas Classic Golang template java8 openfaas Classic Java 8 template node openfaas Classic NodeJS 8 template php7 openfaas Classic PHP 7 template python openfaas Classic Python 2.7 template python3 openfaas Classic Python 3.6 template python3-dlrs intel Deep Learning Reference Stack v0.4 for ML workloads ruby openfaas Classic Ruby 2.5 template node10-express openfaas-incubator Node.js 10 powered by express template ruby-http openfaas-incubator Ruby 2.4 HTTP template python27-flask openfaas-incubator Python 2.7 Flask template python3-flask openfaas-incubator Python 3.6 Flask template python3-http openfaas-incubator Python 3.6 with Flask and HTTP node8-express openfaas-incubator Node.js 8 powered by express template golang-http openfaas-incubator Golang HTTP template golang-middleware openfaas-incubator Golang Middleware template python3-debian openfaas Python 3 Debian template powershell-template openfaas-incubator Powershell Core Ubuntu:16.04 template powershell-http-template openfaas-incubator Powershell Core HTTP Ubuntu:16.04 template rust booyaa Rust template crystal tpei Crystal template csharp-httprequest distantcam C # HTTP template csharp-kestrel burtonr C # Kestrel HTTP template vertx-native pmlopes Eclipse Vert.x native image template swift affix Swift 4.2 Template lua53 affix Lua 5.3 Template vala affix Vala Template vala-http affix Non-Forking Vala Template quarkus-native pmlopes Quarkus.io native image template perl-alpine tmiklas Perl language template based on Alpine image node10-express-service openfaas-incubator Node.js 10 express.js microservice template crystal-http koffeinfrei Crystal HTTP template rust-http openfaas-incubator Rust HTTP template bash-streaming openfaas-incubator Bash Streaming template

andreipope : ☞ Note that you can specify an alternative store for templates. The following example command lists the templates from a repository named

faas-cli template store list -u https://raw.githubusercontent.com/andreipope/my-custom-store/master/templates.json

2. Download the official templates locally:

faas-cli template pull

Fetch templates from repository: https://github.com/openfaas/templates.git at master 2020/03/11 20:51:22 Attempting to expand templates from https://github.com/openfaas/templates.git 2020/03/11 20:51:25 Fetched 19 template(s) : [csharp csharp-armhf dockerfile go go-armhf java11 java11-vert-x java8 node node-arm64 node-armhf node12 php7 python python-armhf python3 python3-armhf python3-debian ruby] from https://github.com/openfaas/templates.git

andreipope : ☞ By default, the above command downloads the templates from the OpenFaaS official GitHub repository. If you want to use a custom repository, then you should specify the URL of your repository. The following example command pulls the templates from a repository named

faas-cli template pull https://github.com/andreipope/my-custom-store/

faas-cli new command specifying: 3. To create a new serverless function, run thenew command specifying:

The name of your new function ( appfleet-hello-world )

) The lang parameter followed by the programming language template ( node ).

faas-cli new appfleet-hello-world --lang node

Folder: appfleet-hello-world created. ___ _____ ____ / _ \ _ __ ___ _ __ | ___|_ _ __ _/ ___| | | | | '_ \ / _ \ ' _ \| |_ / _` |/ _` \___ \ | |_| | |_) | __/ | | | _| (_| | (_| |___) | \___/| .__/ \___|_| |_|_| \__,_|\__,_|____/ |_| Function created in folder: appfleet-hello-world Stack file written: appfleet-hello-world.yml Notes: You have created a new function which uses Node.js 12.13.0 and the OpenFaaS Classic Watchdog. npm i --save can be used to add third-party packages like request or cheerio npm documentation: https://docs.npmjs.com/ For high-throughput services, we recommend you use the node12 template which uses a different version of the OpenFaaS watchdog.

At this point, your directory structure should look like the following:

tree . -L 2

. ├── appfleet-hello-world │ ├── handler.js │ └── package.json ├── appfleet-hello-world.yml └── template ├── csharp ├── csharp-armhf ├── dockerfile ├── go ├── go-armhf ├── java11 ├── java11-vert-x ├── java8 ├── node ├── node-arm64 ├── node-armhf ├── node12 ├── php7 ├── python ├── python-armhf ├── python3 ├── python3-armhf ├── python3-debian └── ruby 21 directories, 3 files

Things to note:

The appfleet-hello-world/handler.js file contains the code of your serverless function. You can use the echo command to list the contents of this file:

cat appfleet-hello-world/handler.js

"use strict" module.exports = async (context, callback) => { return {status: "done" } }

You can specify the dependencies required by your serverless function in the package.json file. The automatically generated file is just an empty shell:

cat appfleet-hello-world/package.json

{ "name" : "function" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "" , "main" : "handler.js" , "scripts" : { "test" : "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "keywords" : [], "author" : "" , "license" : "ISC" }

The spec of the appfleet-hello-world function is stored in the appfleet-hello-world.yml file:

cat appfleet-hello-world.yml

version: 1.0 provider: name: openfaas gateway: http://127.0.0.1:8080 functions : appfleet-hello-world: lang: node handler: ./appfleet-hello-world image: appfleet-hello-world:latest

Build Your Serverless Function

appfleet-hello-world.yml file in a plain-text editor, and update the image field by prepending your Docker Hub user name to it. The following example prepends my username ( andrepopescu12 ) to the image field: 1. Open thefile in a plain-text editor, and update thefield by prepending your Docker Hub user name to it. The following example prepends my username () to the image field:

image: andrepopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest

Once you've made this change, the appfleet-hello-world.yml file should look similar to the following:

version: 1.0 provider: name: openfaas gateway: http://127.0.0.1:8080 functions : appfleet-hello-world: lang: node handler: ./appfleet-hello-world image: <YOUR-DOCKER-HUB-ACCOUNT>/appfleet-hello-world:latest

faas-cli build command specifying the -f argument with the name of the YAML file you edited in the previous step ( appfleet-hello-world.yml ): 2. Build the function. Enter thecommand specifying theargument with the name of the YAML file you edited in the previous step ():

faas-cli build -f appfleet-hello-world.yml

[0] > Building appfleet-hello-world. Clearing temporary build folder: ./build/appfleet-hello-world/ Preparing: ./appfleet-hello-world/ build/appfleet-hello-world/ function Building: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest with node template. Please wait .. Sending build context to Docker daemon 10.24kB Step 1/24 : FROM openfaas/classic-watchdog:0.18.1 as watchdog ---> 94b5e0bef891 Step 2/24 : FROM node:12.13.0-alpine as ship ---> 69c8cc9212ec Step 3/24 : COPY --from=watchdog /fwatchdog /usr/bin/fwatchdog ---> Using cache ---> ebab4b723c16 Step 4/24 : RUN chmod +x /usr/bin/fwatchdog ---> Using cache ---> 7952724b5872 Step 5/24 : RUN addgroup -S app && adduser app -S -G app ---> Using cache ---> 33c7f04595d2 Step 6/24 : WORKDIR /root/ ---> Using cache ---> 77b9dee16c79 Step 7/24 : ENV NPM_CONFIG_LOGLEVEL warn ---> Using cache ---> a3d3c0bb4480 Step 8/24 : RUN mkdir -p /home/app ---> Using cache ---> 65457e03fcb1 Step 9/24 : WORKDIR /home/app ---> Using cache ---> 50ab672e5660 Step 10/24 : COPY package.json ./ ---> Using cache ---> 6143e79de873 Step 11/24 : RUN npm i --production ---> Using cache ---> a41566487c6e Step 12/24 : COPY index.js ./ ---> Using cache ---> 566633e78d2c Step 13/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/ function ---> Using cache ---> 04c9de75f170 Step 14/24 : COPY function /*.json ./ ---> Using cache ---> 85cf909b646a Step 15/24 : RUN npm i --production || : ---> Using cache ---> c088cbcad583 Step 16/24 : COPY --chown=app:app function / . ---> Using cache ---> 192db89e5941 Step 17/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/ ---> Using cache ---> ee2b7d7e8bd4 Step 18/24 : RUN chmod +rx -R ./ function && chown app:app -R /home/app && chmod 777 /tmp ---> Using cache ---> 81831389293e Step 19/24 : USER app ---> Using cache ---> ca0cade453f5 Step 20/24 : ENV cgi_headers= "true" ---> Using cache ---> afe8d7413349 Step 21/24 : ENV fprocess= "node index.js" ---> Using cache ---> 5471cfe85461 Step 22/24 : EXPOSE 8080 ---> Using cache ---> caaa8ae11dc7 Step 23/24 : HEALTHCHECK --interval=3s CMD [ -e /tmp/.lock ] || exit 1 ---> Using cache ---> 881b4d2adb92 Step 24/24 : CMD [ "fwatchdog" ] ---> Using cache ---> 82b586f039df Successfully built 82b586f039df Successfully tagged andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest Image: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest built. [0] < Building appfleet-hello-world done in 2.25s. [0] Worker done . Total build time: 2.25s

3. You can list your Docker images with:

docker images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world latest 82b586f039df 25 minutes ago 96MB

Push Your Image to Docker Hub

docker login command with the --username flag followed by your Docker Hub user name. The following example command logs you in as andreipopescu12 : 1. Log in to Docker Hub. Run thecommand with theflag followed by your Docker Hub user name. The following example command logs you in as

docker login --username andreipopescu12

Next, you will be prompted to enter your Docker Hub password:

Password: Login Succeeded

faas-cli push command to push your serverless function to Docker Hub: 2. Use thecommand to push your serverless function to Docker Hub:

faas-cli push -f appfleet-hello-world.yml

The push refers to repository [docker.io/andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world] 073c41b18852: Pushed a5c05e98c215: Pushed f749ad113dce: Pushed e4f29400b370: Pushed b7d0eb42e645: Pushed 84fba0eb2756: Pushed cf2a3f2bc398: Pushed 942d3272b7d4: Pushed 037b653b7d4e: Pushed 966655dc62be: Pushed 08d8e0925a73: Pushed 6ce16b164ed0: Pushed d76ecd300100: Pushed 77cae8ab23bf: Pushed latest: digest: sha256:4150d4cf32e7e5ffc8fd15efeed16179bbf166536f1cc7a8c4105d01a4042928 size: 3447 [0] < Pushing appfleet-hello-world [andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest] done . [0] Worker done .

Deploy Your Function Using the CLI

1. With your serverless function pushed to Docker Hub, log in to your local instance of the OpenFaaS gateway by entering the following command:

echo -n $PASSWORD | faas-cli login --username admin --password-stdin

faas-cli deploy command to deploy your serverless function: 2. Run thecommand to deploy your serverless function:

faas-cli deploy -f appfleet-hello-world.yml

Deploying: appfleet-hello-world. WARNING! Communication is not secure, please consider using HTTPS. Letsencrypt.org offers free SSL/TLS certificates. Handling connection for 8080 Handling connection for 8080 Deployed. 202 Accepted. URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/ function /appfleet-hello-world

☞ OpenFaaS provides an auto-scaling mechanism based on the number of requests per second, which is read from Prometheus. For the sake of simplicity, we won't cover auto-scaling in this tutorial. To further your knowledge, you can refer the Auto-scaling page.

faas-cli list command to list the functions deployed to your local OpenFaaS gateway: 3. Use thecommand to list the functions deployed to your local OpenFaaS gateway:

faas-cli list

Function Invocations Replicas appfleet-hello-world 0 1

☞ Note that you can also list the functions deployed to a different gateway by providing the URL of the gateway as follows:

faas-cli list --gateway https://<YOUR-GATEWAT-URL>:<YOUR-GATEWAY-PORT>

faas-cli describe method to retrieve more details about the appfleet-hello-world function: 4. You can use themethod to retrieve more details about thefunction:

faas-cli describe appfleet-hello-world

Name: appfleet-hello-world Status: Ready Replicas: 1 Available replicas: 1 Invocations: 1 Image: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest Function process: node index.js URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/ function /appfleet-hello-world Async URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/async-function/appfleet-hello-world Labels: faas_function : appfleet-hello-world Annotations: prometheus.io.scrape : false

Invoke Your Serverless Function Using the CLI

faas-cli invoke command, specifying: 1. To see your serverless function in action, issue thecommand, specifying:

The -f flag with the name of the YAML file that describes your function ( appfleet-hello-world.yml )

The name of your function ( appfleet-hello-world )

faas-cli invoke -f appfleet-hello-world.yml appfleet-hello-world

Reading from STDIN - hit (Control + D) to stop.

CTRL+D . The following example output shows that your serverless function works as expected: 2. Type. The following example output shows that your serverless function works as expected:

appfleet Handling connection for 8080 { "status" : "done" }

Update Your Function

The function you created, deployed, and then invoked in the previous sections is just an empty shell. In this section, we'll update it to:

Read the name of a city from stdin

Fetch the weather forecast from the openweathermap.org

Print to the console the weather forecast

1. Create an OpenWeatherMap account by following the instructions from the Sign Up page.

☞ Note that we are taking a reference of the OpenWeatherMap here only for reference. You can choose to call any other portal like Business Insider or a blog like Javelynn as per your requirement.

2. Log in to OpenWeatherMap and then select API KEYS:

3. From here, you can either copy the value of the default key or create a new API key, and then copy its value:

npm to install a few dependencies. The following command moves into the appfleet-hello-world directory and then installs the get-stdin and request packages: 4. Now that you have an OpenWeatherMap API key, you must useto install a few dependencies. The following command moves into thedirectory and then installs theand request packages:

cd appfleet-hello-world && npm i --save get-stdin request

handler.js file with: 5. Replace the content of thefile with:

"use strict" const getStdin = require( 'get-stdin' ) const request = require( 'request' ); let handler = (req) => { request(`http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?q= ${req} &?units=metric&APPID=<YOUR-OPENWEATHERMAP-APP-KEY>`, function (error, response, body) { console.error( 'error:' , error) console.log( 'statusCode:' , response && response.statusCode) console.log( 'body:' , JSON.stringify(body)) }) }; getStdin(). then (val => { handler(val); }).catch(e => { console.error(e.stack); }); module.exports = handler

<YOUR-OPENWEATHERMAP-API-KEY> with your OpenWeatherMap API KEY. ☞ To try this function, replacewith your OpenWeatherMap API KEY.

faas-cli remove command to remove the function you've deployed earlier in this tutorial: 6. You can use thecommand to remove the function you've deployed earlier in this tutorial:

faas-cli remove appfleet-hello-world

Deleting: appfleet-hello-world. Handling connection for 8080 Removing old function .

openfaas-cli up command as in the following example: 7. Now that the old function has been removed, you must rebuild, push, and deploy your modified function. Instead of issuing three separate commands, you can use thecommand as in the following example:

faas-cli up -f appfleet-hello-world.yml

[0] > Building appfleet-hello-world. Clearing temporary build folder: ./build/appfleet-hello-world/ Preparing: ./appfleet-hello-world/ build/appfleet-hello-world/ function Building: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest with node template. Please wait .. Sending build context to Docker daemon 43.01kB Step 1/24 : FROM openfaas/classic-watchdog:0.18.1 as watchdog ---> 94b5e0bef891 Step 2/24 : FROM node:12.13.0-alpine as ship ---> 69c8cc9212ec Step 3/24 : COPY --from=watchdog /fwatchdog /usr/bin/fwatchdog ---> Using cache ---> ebab4b723c16 Step 4/24 : RUN chmod +x /usr/bin/fwatchdog ---> Using cache ---> 7952724b5872 Step 5/24 : RUN addgroup -S app && adduser app -S -G app ---> Using cache ---> 33c7f04595d2 Step 6/24 : WORKDIR /root/ ---> Using cache ---> 77b9dee16c79 Step 7/24 : ENV NPM_CONFIG_LOGLEVEL warn ---> Using cache ---> a3d3c0bb4480 Step 8/24 : RUN mkdir -p /home/app ---> Using cache ---> 65457e03fcb1 Step 9/24 : WORKDIR /home/app ---> Using cache ---> 50ab672e5660 Step 10/24 : COPY package.json ./ ---> Using cache ---> 6143e79de873 Step 11/24 : RUN npm i --production ---> Using cache ---> a41566487c6e Step 12/24 : COPY index.js ./ ---> Using cache ---> 566633e78d2c Step 13/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/ function ---> Using cache ---> 04c9de75f170 Step 14/24 : COPY function /*.json ./ ---> Using cache ---> f5765914bd05 Step 15/24 : RUN npm i --production || : ---> Using cache ---> a300be28c096 Step 16/24 : COPY --chown=app:app function / . ---> 91cd72d8ad7a Step 17/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/ ---> Running in fce50a76475a Removing intermediate container fce50a76475a ---> 0ff17b0a9faf Step 18/24 : RUN chmod +rx -R ./ function && chown app:app -R /home/app && chmod 777 /tmp ---> Running in 6d0c4c92fac1 Removing intermediate container 6d0c4c92fac1 ---> 1e543bfbf6b0 Step 19/24 : USER app ---> Running in 6d33f5ec237d Removing intermediate container 6d33f5ec237d ---> cb7cf5dfab12 Step 20/24 : ENV cgi_headers= "true" ---> Running in 972c23374934 Removing intermediate container 972c23374934 ---> 21c6e8198b21 Step 21/24 : ENV fprocess= "node index.js" ---> Running in 3be91f9d5228 Removing intermediate container 3be91f9d5228 ---> aafb7a756d38 Step 22/24 : EXPOSE 8080 ---> Running in da3183bd88c5 Removing intermediate container da3183bd88c5 ---> 5f6fd7e66a95 Step 23/24 : HEALTHCHECK --interval=3s CMD [ -e /tmp/.lock ] || exit 1 ---> Running in a590c91037ae Removing intermediate container a590c91037ae ---> fbe20c32941f Step 24/24 : CMD [ "fwatchdog" ] ---> Running in 59cd231f0576 Removing intermediate container 59cd231f0576 ---> 88cd8ac65ade Successfully built 88cd8ac65ade Successfully tagged andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest Image: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest built. [0] < Building appfleet-hello-world done in 13.95s. [0] Worker done . Total build time: 13.95s [0] > Pushing appfleet-hello-world [andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest]. The push refers to repository [docker.io/andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world] 04643e0c999f: Pushed db3ccc4403b8: Pushed 24d1d5a62262: Layer already exists adfa28db7666: Layer already exists b7d0eb42e645: Layer already exists 84fba0eb2756: Layer already exists cf2a3f2bc398: Layer already exists 942d3272b7d4: Layer already exists 037b653b7d4e: Layer already exists 966655dc62be: Layer already exists 08d8e0925a73: Layer already exists 6ce16b164ed0: Layer already exists d76ecd300100: Layer already exists 77cae8ab23bf: Layer already exists latest: digest: sha256:818d92b10d276d32bcc459e2918cb537051a14025e694eb59a9b3caa0bb4e41c size: 3456 [0] < Pushing appfleet-hello-world [andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest] done . [0] Worker done . Deploying: appfleet-hello-world. WARNING! Communication is not secure, please consider using HTTPS. Letsencrypt.org offers free SSL/TLS certificates. Handling connection for 8080 Handling connection for 8080 Deployed. 202 Accepted. URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/ function /appfleet-hello-world

☞ Note that you can skip the push or the deploy steps:

The following example command skips the push step:

faas-cli up -f appfleet-hello-world.yml --skip-push

The following example command skips the deploy step:

faas-cli up -f appfleet-hello-world.yml --skip-deploy

8. To verify that the updated serverless function works as expected, invoke it as follows:

faas-cli invoke -f appfleet-hello-world.yml appfleet-hello-world

Reading from STDIN - hit (Control + D) to stop. Berlin Handling connection for 8080 Hello, you are currently in Berlin statusCode: 200 body: "{\"coord\":{\"lon\":13.41,\"lat\":52.52},\"weather\":[{\"id\":802,\"main\":\"Clouds\",\"description\":\"scattered clouds\",\"icon\":\"03d\"}],\"base\":\"stations\",\"main\":{\"temp\":282.25,\"feels_like\":270.84,\"temp_min\":280.93,\"temp_max\":283.15,\"pressure\":1008,\"humidity\":61},\"visibility\":10000,\"wind\":{\"speed\":13.9,\"deg\":260,\"gust\":19},\"clouds\":{\"all\":40},\"dt\":1584107132,\"sys\":{\"type\":1,\"id\":1275,\"country\":\"DE\",\"sunrise\":1584077086,\"sunset\":1584119213},\"timezone\":3600,\"id\":2950159,\"name\":\"Berlin\",\"cod\":200}"

faas-cli remove command with the name of your serverless function ( appfleet-hello-world as an argument): 9. To clean-up, run thecommand with the name of your serverless function (as an argument):

faas-cli remove appfleet-hello-world

Deleting: appfleet-hello-world. Handling connection for 8080 Removing old function .

Deploy Serverless Functions Using the Web Interface

OpenFaaS provides a web-based user interface. In this section, you'll learn how you can use it to deploy a serverless function.

echo command to retrieve your password: 1. First, you must use thecommand to retrieve your password:

echo $PASSWORD

49IoP28G8247MZcj6a1FWUYUx

admin username and the password you retrieved in the previous step. You will be redirected to the OpenFaaS home page. Select the DEPLOY NEW FUNCTION button: 2. Open a browser and visit http://localhost:8080 . To log in, use theusername and the password you retrieved in the previous step. You will be redirected to the OpenFaaS home page. Select the DEPLOY NEW FUNCTION button:

3. A new window will be displayed. Select the Custom tab, and then type:

docker.io/andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world in the Docker Image input box

appfleet-hello-world in the Function name input box

4. Once you've filled in the Docker image and Function name input boxes, select the DEPLOY button:

5. Your new function will be visible in the left navigation bar. Click on it:

You'll be redirected to the invoke function page:

6. In the Request body input box, type in the name of the city you want to retrieve the weather forecast for, and then select the INVOKE button:

If everything works well, the weather forecast will be displayed in the Response Body field:

Monitor Your Serverless Functions with Prometheus and Grafana

The OpenFaaS gateway exposes the following metrics:

In this section, you will learn how to set up Prometheus and Grafana to track the health of your serverless functions.

1. Use the following command to list your deployments:

kubectl get deployments -n openfaas -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas"

NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE alertmanager 1/1 1 1 15m basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 15m faas-idler 1/1 1 1 15m gateway 1/1 1 1 15m nats 1/1 1 1 15m prometheus 1/1 1 1 15m queue-worker 1/1 1 1 15m

prometheus deployment, create a service object named prometheus-ui : 2. To expose thedeployment, create a service object named

kubectl expose deployment prometheus -n openfaas -- type =NodePort --name=prometheus-ui

service/prometheus-ui exposed

--type=NodePort flag exposes the prometheus-ui service on each of the node's IP addresses. Also, a ClusterIP service is created. You'll use this to connect to the prometheus-ui service from outside of the cluster. ☞ Theflag exposes theservice on each of the node's IP addresses. Also, aservice is created. You'll use this to connect to theservice from outside of the cluster.

prometheus-ui service, enter the following command: 3. To inspect theservice, enter the following command:

kubectl get svc prometheus-ui -n openfaas

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE prometheus-ui NodePort 10.96.129.204 <none> 9090:31369/TCP 8m1s

prometheus-ui service: 4. Forward all requests made to http://localhost:9090 to the pod running theservice:

kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/prometheus-ui 9090:9090 &

5. Now, you can point your browser to http://localhost:9090 , and you should see a page similar to the following screenshot:

stefanprodan/faas-grafana:4.6.3 image. Run the following command: 6. To deploy Grafana, you'll theimage. Run the following command:

kubectl run grafana -n openfaas --image=stefanprodan/faas-grafana:4.6.3 --port=3000

kubectl run --generator=deployment/apps.v1 is DEPRECATED and will be removed in a future version. Use kubectl run --generator=run-pod/v1 or kubectl create instead. deployment.apps/grafana created

7. Now, you can list your deployments with:

kubectl get deployments -n openfaas

NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE alertmanager 1/1 1 1 46m basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 46m faas-idler 1/1 1 1 46m gateway 1/1 1 1 46m grafana 1/1 1 1 107s nats 1/1 1 1 46m prometheus 1/1 1 1 46m queue-worker 1/1 1 1 46m

kubectl expose deployment command to create a service object that exposes the grafana deployment: 8. Use the followingcommand to create a service object that exposes thedeployment:

kubectl expose deployment grafana -n openfaas -- type =NodePort --name=grafana

service/grafana exposed

9. Retrieve details about your new service with:

kubectl get service grafana -n openfaas

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE grafana NodePort 10.96.194.59 <none> 3000:32464/TCP 60s

grafana service: 10. Forward all requests made to http://localhost:3030 to the pod running theservice:

kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/grafana 3000:3000 &

[3] 3973 Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:3000 -> 3000 Forwarding from [::1]:3000 -> 3000

11. Now that you set up the port forwarding, you can access Grafana by pointing your browser to http://localhost:3000

admin and password admin . The Home Dashboard page will be displayed: 12. Log into Grafana using the usernameand password. The Home Dashboard page will be displayed:

13. From the left menu, select Dashboards --> Import:

https://grafana.com/grafana/dashboards/3434 in the Grafana.com Dashboard input box. Then, select the Load button: 14. Typein the Grafana.com Dashboard input box. Then, select the Load button:

15. In the Import Dashboard dialog box, set the Prometheus data source to faas, and then select Import:

An empty dashboard will be displayed:

faas-cli invoke command as follows: 16. Now, you can invoke your function a couple of times using thecommand as follows:

faas-cli invoke -f appfleet-hello-world.yml appfleet-hello-world

17. Switch back to the browser window that opened Grafana. Your dashboard should be automatically updated and look similar to the following screenshot:

We hope this tutorial was useful for learning the basics of deploying serverless functions with OpenFaaS.

Thanks for reading!

