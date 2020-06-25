How to Create Serverless Functions with OpenFaaS in 17 Steps

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
Visit Caspian Labs https://caspianlabs.org/promoted
Solution Architect | Technical Content Writer
node --version
v10.16.3
, and copy in the following spec:
openfaas-cluster.yaml
# three node (two workers) cluster config
kind: Cluster
apiVersion: kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4
nodes:
- role: control-plane
- role: worker
- role: worker
kind create cluster --config kind-specs/kind-cluster.yaml
Creating cluster "kind" ...
✓ Ensuring node image (kindest/node:v1.17.0) 🖼
✓ Preparing nodes 📦 📦 📦
✓ Writing configuration 📜
✓ Starting control-plane 🕹️
✓ Installing CNI 🔌
✓ Installing StorageClass 💾
✓ Joining worker nodes 🚜
Set kubectl context to "kind-kind"
You can now use your cluster with:
kubectl cluster-info --context kind-kind
Thanks for using kind! 😊
which provides a quick and easy way to get OpenFaaS running. In this section, you'll deploy OpenFaaS with
arkade
.
arkade
:
arkade
curl -sLS https://dl.get-arkade.dev | sudo sh
Downloading package https://github.com/alexellis/arkade/releases/download/0.1.10/arkade-darwin as /Users/andrei/Desktop/openFaaS/faas-hello-world/arkade-darwin
Download complete.
Running with sufficient permissions to attempt to move arkade to /usr/local/bin
New version of arkade installed to /usr/local/bin
Creating alias 'ark' for 'arkade'.
_ _
__ _ _ __| | ____ _ __| | ___
/ _` | '__| |/ / _` |/ _` |/ _ \
| (_| | | | < (_| | (_| | __/
\__,_|_| |_|\_\__,_|\__,_|\___|
Get Kubernetes apps the easy way
Version: 0.1.10
Git Commit: cf96105d37ed97ed644ab56c0660f0d8f4635996
with:
openfaas
arkade install openfaas
Using kubeconfig: /Users/andrei/.kube/config
Using helm3
Node architecture: "amd64"
Client: "x86_64", "Darwin"
2020/03/10 16:20:40 User dir established as: /Users/andrei/.arkade/
https://get.helm.sh/helm-v3.1.1-darwin-amd64.tar.gz
/Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/darwin-amd64 darwin-amd64/
/Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/README.md darwin-amd64/README.md
/Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/LICENSE darwin-amd64/LICENSE
/Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/helm darwin-amd64/helm
2020/03/10 16:20:43 extracted tarball into /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3: 3 files, 0 dirs (1.633976582s)
"openfaas" has been added to your repositories
Hang tight while we grab the latest from your chart repositories...
...Successfully got an update from the "ibm-charts" chart repository
...Successfully got an update from the "openfaas" chart repository
...Successfully got an update from the "stable" chart repository
...Successfully got an update from the "bitnami" chart repository
Update Complete. ⎈ Happy Helming!⎈
VALUES values.yaml
Command: /Users/andrei/.arkade/bin/helm3/helm [upgrade --install openfaas openfaas/openfaas --namespace openfaas --values /var/folders/nz/2gtkncgx56sgrpqvr40qhhrw0000gn/T/charts/openfaas/values.yaml --set gateway.directFunctions=true --set faasnetes.imagePullPolicy=Always --set gateway.replicas=1 --set queueWorker.replicas=1 --set clusterRole=false --set operator.create=false --set openfaasImagePullPolicy=IfNotPresent --set basicAuthPlugin.replicas=1 --set basic_auth=true --set serviceType=NodePort]
Release "openfaas" does not exist. Installing it now.
NAME: openfaas
LAST DEPLOYED: Tue Mar 10 16:21:03 2020
NAMESPACE: openfaas
STATUS: deployed
REVISION: 1
TEST SUITE: None
NOTES:
To verify that openfaas has started, run:
kubectl -n openfaas get deployments -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas"
=======================================================================
= OpenFaaS has been installed. =
=======================================================================
# Get the faas-cli
curl -SLsf https://cli.openfaas.com | sudo sh
# Forward the gateway to your machine
kubectl rollout status -n openfaas deploy/gateway
kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/gateway 8080:8080 &
# If basic auth is enabled, you can now log into your gateway:
PASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret -n openfaas basic-auth -o jsonpath="{.data.basic-auth-password}" | base64 --decode; echo)
echo -n $PASSWORD | faas-cli login --username admin --password-stdin
faas-cli store deploy figlet
faas-cli list
# For Raspberry Pi
faas-cli store list \
--platform armhf
faas-cli store deploy figlet \
--platform armhf
# Find out more at:
# https://github.com/openfaas/faas
Thanks for using arkade!
command. Specify the namespace and the selector using the
kubectl get deployments
and
-n
parameters as follows:
-l
kubectl get deployments -n openfaas -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas"
NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE
alertmanager 0/1 1 0 45s
basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 45s
faas-idler 0/1 1 0 45s
gateway 0/1 1 0 45s
nats 1/1 1 1 45s
prometheus 1/1 1 1 45s
queue-worker 1/1 1 1 45s
NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE
alertmanager 1/1 1 1 75s
basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 75s
faas-idler 1/1 1 1 75s
gateway 1/1 1 1 75s
nats 1/1 1 1 75s
prometheus 1/1 1 1 75s
queue-worker 1/1 1 1 75s
deployment:
gateway
kubectl rollout status -n openfaas deploy/gateway
deployment has been successfully rolled out:
gateway
deployment "gateway" successfully rolled out
command to forward all requests made to http://localhost:8080 to the pod running the
kubectl port-forward
service:
gateway
kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/gateway 8080:8080 &
[1] 78674
Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:8080 -> 8080
Forwarding from [::1]:8080 -> 8080
) runs the process in the background. You can use the jobs command to show the status of your background processes:
&
jobs
[1] + running kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/gateway 8080:8080
:
PASSWORD
PASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret -n openfaas basic-auth -o jsonpath="{.data.basic-auth-password}" | base64 --decode; echo)
command-line utility are installed, you can create and deploy serverless functions using the built-in template engine. OpenFaaS provides two types of templates:
faas-cli
to communicate with your serverless function. Refer to the Watchdog page for more details about how OpenFaaS Watchdog works.
stdio
faas-cli template store list
NAME SOURCE DESCRIPTION
csharp openfaas Classic C# template
dockerfile openfaas Classic Dockerfile template
go openfaas Classic Golang template
java8 openfaas Classic Java 8 template
node openfaas Classic NodeJS 8 template
php7 openfaas Classic PHP 7 template
python openfaas Classic Python 2.7 template
python3 openfaas Classic Python 3.6 template
python3-dlrs intel Deep Learning Reference Stack v0.4 for ML workloads
ruby openfaas Classic Ruby 2.5 template
node10-express openfaas-incubator Node.js 10 powered by express template
ruby-http openfaas-incubator Ruby 2.4 HTTP template
python27-flask openfaas-incubator Python 2.7 Flask template
python3-flask openfaas-incubator Python 3.6 Flask template
python3-http openfaas-incubator Python 3.6 with Flask and HTTP
node8-express openfaas-incubator Node.js 8 powered by express template
golang-http openfaas-incubator Golang HTTP template
golang-middleware openfaas-incubator Golang Middleware template
python3-debian openfaas Python 3 Debian template
powershell-template openfaas-incubator Powershell Core Ubuntu:16.04 template
powershell-http-template openfaas-incubator Powershell Core HTTP Ubuntu:16.04 template
rust booyaa Rust template
crystal tpei Crystal template
csharp-httprequest distantcam C# HTTP template
csharp-kestrel burtonr C# Kestrel HTTP template
vertx-native pmlopes Eclipse Vert.x native image template
swift affix Swift 4.2 Template
lua53 affix Lua 5.3 Template
vala affix Vala Template
vala-http affix Non-Forking Vala Template
quarkus-native pmlopes Quarkus.io native image template
perl-alpine tmiklas Perl language template based on Alpine image
node10-express-service openfaas-incubator Node.js 10 express.js microservice template
crystal-http koffeinfrei Crystal HTTP template
rust-http openfaas-incubator Rust HTTP template
bash-streaming openfaas-incubator Bash Streaming template
:
andreipope
faas-cli template store list -u https://raw.githubusercontent.com/andreipope/my-custom-store/master/templates.json
faas-cli template pull
Fetch templates from repository: https://github.com/openfaas/templates.git at master
2020/03/11 20:51:22 Attempting to expand templates from https://github.com/openfaas/templates.git
2020/03/11 20:51:25 Fetched 19 template(s) : [csharp csharp-armhf dockerfile go go-armhf java11 java11-vert-x java8 node node-arm64 node-armhf node12 php7 python python-armhf python3 python3-armhf python3-debian ruby] from https://github.com/openfaas/templates.git
:
andreipope
faas-cli template pull https://github.com/andreipope/my-custom-store/
new command specifying:
faas-cli
)
appfleet-hello-world
).
node
faas-cli new appfleet-hello-world --lang node
Folder: appfleet-hello-world created.
___ _____ ____
/ _ \ _ __ ___ _ __ | ___|_ _ __ _/ ___|
| | | | '_ \ / _ \ '_ \| |_ / _` |/ _` \___ \
| |_| | |_) | __/ | | | _| (_| | (_| |___) |
\___/| .__/ \___|_| |_|_| \__,_|\__,_|____/
|_|
Function created in folder: appfleet-hello-world
Stack file written: appfleet-hello-world.yml
Notes:
You have created a new function which uses Node.js 12.13.0 and the OpenFaaS
Classic Watchdog.
npm i --save can be used to add third-party packages like request or cheerio
npm documentation: https://docs.npmjs.com/
For high-throughput services, we recommend you use the node12 template which
uses a different version of the OpenFaaS watchdog.
tree . -L 2
.
├── appfleet-hello-world
│ ├── handler.js
│ └── package.json
├── appfleet-hello-world.yml
└── template
├── csharp
├── csharp-armhf
├── dockerfile
├── go
├── go-armhf
├── java11
├── java11-vert-x
├── java8
├── node
├── node-arm64
├── node-armhf
├── node12
├── php7
├── python
├── python-armhf
├── python3
├── python3-armhf
├── python3-debian
└── ruby
21 directories, 3 files
file contains the code of your serverless function. You can use the
appfleet-hello-world/handler.js
command to list the contents of this file:
echo
cat appfleet-hello-world/handler.js
"use strict"
module.exports = async (context, callback) => {
return {status: "done"}
}
cat appfleet-hello-world/package.json
{
"name": "function",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "handler.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
function is stored in the
appfleet-hello-world
file:
appfleet-hello-world.yml
cat appfleet-hello-world.yml
version: 1.0
provider:
name: openfaas
gateway: http://127.0.0.1:8080
functions:
appfleet-hello-world:
lang: node
handler: ./appfleet-hello-world
image: appfleet-hello-world:latest
file in a plain-text editor, and update the
appfleet-hello-world.yml
field by prepending your Docker Hub user name to it. The following example prepends my username (
image
) to the image field:
andrepopescu12
image: andrepopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest
version: 1.0
provider:
name: openfaas
gateway: http://127.0.0.1:8080
functions:
appfleet-hello-world:
lang: node
handler: ./appfleet-hello-world
image: <YOUR-DOCKER-HUB-ACCOUNT>/appfleet-hello-world:latest
command specifying the
faas-cli build
argument with the name of the YAML file you edited in the previous step (
-f
):
appfleet-hello-world.yml
faas-cli build -f appfleet-hello-world.yml
[0] > Building appfleet-hello-world.
Clearing temporary build folder: ./build/appfleet-hello-world/
Preparing: ./appfleet-hello-world/ build/appfleet-hello-world/function
Building: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest with node template. Please wait..
Sending build context to Docker daemon 10.24kB
Step 1/24 : FROM openfaas/classic-watchdog:0.18.1 as watchdog
---> 94b5e0bef891
Step 2/24 : FROM node:12.13.0-alpine as ship
---> 69c8cc9212ec
Step 3/24 : COPY --from=watchdog /fwatchdog /usr/bin/fwatchdog
---> Using cache
---> ebab4b723c16
Step 4/24 : RUN chmod +x /usr/bin/fwatchdog
---> Using cache
---> 7952724b5872
Step 5/24 : RUN addgroup -S app && adduser app -S -G app
---> Using cache
---> 33c7f04595d2
Step 6/24 : WORKDIR /root/
---> Using cache
---> 77b9dee16c79
Step 7/24 : ENV NPM_CONFIG_LOGLEVEL warn
---> Using cache
---> a3d3c0bb4480
Step 8/24 : RUN mkdir -p /home/app
---> Using cache
---> 65457e03fcb1
Step 9/24 : WORKDIR /home/app
---> Using cache
---> 50ab672e5660
Step 10/24 : COPY package.json ./
---> Using cache
---> 6143e79de873
Step 11/24 : RUN npm i --production
---> Using cache
---> a41566487c6e
Step 12/24 : COPY index.js ./
---> Using cache
---> 566633e78d2c
Step 13/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/function
---> Using cache
---> 04c9de75f170
Step 14/24 : COPY function/*.json ./
---> Using cache
---> 85cf909b646a
Step 15/24 : RUN npm i --production || :
---> Using cache
---> c088cbcad583
Step 16/24 : COPY --chown=app:app function/ .
---> Using cache
---> 192db89e5941
Step 17/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/
---> Using cache
---> ee2b7d7e8bd4
Step 18/24 : RUN chmod +rx -R ./function && chown app:app -R /home/app && chmod 777 /tmp
---> Using cache
---> 81831389293e
Step 19/24 : USER app
---> Using cache
---> ca0cade453f5
Step 20/24 : ENV cgi_headers="true"
---> Using cache
---> afe8d7413349
Step 21/24 : ENV fprocess="node index.js"
---> Using cache
---> 5471cfe85461
Step 22/24 : EXPOSE 8080
---> Using cache
---> caaa8ae11dc7
Step 23/24 : HEALTHCHECK --interval=3s CMD [ -e /tmp/.lock ] || exit 1
---> Using cache
---> 881b4d2adb92
Step 24/24 : CMD ["fwatchdog"]
---> Using cache
---> 82b586f039df
Successfully built 82b586f039df
Successfully tagged andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest
Image: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest built.
[0] < Building appfleet-hello-world done in 2.25s.
[0] Worker done.
Total build time: 2.25s
docker images
REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE
andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world latest 82b586f039df 25 minutes ago 96MB
command with the
docker login
flag followed by your Docker Hub user name. The following example command logs you in as
--username
:
andreipopescu12
docker login --username andreipopescu12
Password:
Login Succeeded
command to push your serverless function to Docker Hub:
faas-cli push
faas-cli push -f appfleet-hello-world.yml
The push refers to repository [docker.io/andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world]
073c41b18852: Pushed
a5c05e98c215: Pushed
f749ad113dce: Pushed
e4f29400b370: Pushed
b7d0eb42e645: Pushed
84fba0eb2756: Pushed
cf2a3f2bc398: Pushed
942d3272b7d4: Pushed
037b653b7d4e: Pushed
966655dc62be: Pushed
08d8e0925a73: Pushed
6ce16b164ed0: Pushed
d76ecd300100: Pushed
77cae8ab23bf: Pushed
latest: digest: sha256:4150d4cf32e7e5ffc8fd15efeed16179bbf166536f1cc7a8c4105d01a4042928 size: 3447
[0] < Pushing appfleet-hello-world [andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest] done.
[0] Worker done.
echo -n $PASSWORD | faas-cli login --username admin --password-stdin
command to deploy your serverless function:
faas-cli deploy
faas-cli deploy -f appfleet-hello-world.yml
Deploying: appfleet-hello-world.
WARNING! Communication is not secure, please consider using HTTPS. Letsencrypt.org offers free SSL/TLS certificates.
Handling connection for 8080
Handling connection for 8080
Deployed. 202 Accepted.
URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/function/appfleet-hello-world
command to list the functions deployed to your local OpenFaaS gateway:
faas-cli list
faas-cli list
Function Invocations Replicas
appfleet-hello-world 0 1
faas-cli list --gateway https://<YOUR-GATEWAT-URL>:<YOUR-GATEWAY-PORT>
method to retrieve more details about the
faas-cli describe
function:
appfleet-hello-world
faas-cli describe appfleet-hello-world
Name: appfleet-hello-world
Status: Ready
Replicas: 1
Available replicas: 1
Invocations: 1
Image: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest
Function process: node index.js
URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/function/appfleet-hello-world
Async URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/async-function/appfleet-hello-world
Labels: faas_function : appfleet-hello-world
Annotations: prometheus.io.scrape : false
command, specifying:
faas-cli invoke
flag with the name of the YAML file that describes your function (
-f
)
appfleet-hello-world.yml
)
appfleet-hello-world
faas-cli invoke -f appfleet-hello-world.yml appfleet-hello-world
Reading from STDIN - hit (Control + D) to stop.
. The following example output shows that your serverless function works as expected:
CTRL+D
appfleet
Handling connection for 8080
{"status":"done"}
stdin
to install a few dependencies. The following command moves into the
npm
directory and then installs the
appfleet-hello-world
and request packages:
get-stdin
cd appfleet-hello-world && npm i --save get-stdin request
file with:
handler.js
"use strict"
const getStdin = require('get-stdin')
const request = require('request');
let handler = (req) => {
request(`http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?q=${req}&?units=metric&APPID=<YOUR-OPENWEATHERMAP-APP-KEY>`, function (error, response, body) {
console.error('error:', error)
console.log('statusCode:', response && response.statusCode)
console.log('body:', JSON.stringify(body))
})
};
getStdin().then(val => {
handler(val);
}).catch(e => {
console.error(e.stack);
});
module.exports = handler
with your OpenWeatherMap API KEY.
<YOUR-OPENWEATHERMAP-API-KEY>
command to remove the function you've deployed earlier in this tutorial:
faas-cli remove
faas-cli remove appfleet-hello-world
Deleting: appfleet-hello-world.
Handling connection for 8080
Removing old function.
command as in the following example:
openfaas-cli up
faas-cli up -f appfleet-hello-world.yml
[0] > Building appfleet-hello-world.
Clearing temporary build folder: ./build/appfleet-hello-world/
Preparing: ./appfleet-hello-world/ build/appfleet-hello-world/function
Building: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest with node template. Please wait..
Sending build context to Docker daemon 43.01kB
Step 1/24 : FROM openfaas/classic-watchdog:0.18.1 as watchdog
---> 94b5e0bef891
Step 2/24 : FROM node:12.13.0-alpine as ship
---> 69c8cc9212ec
Step 3/24 : COPY --from=watchdog /fwatchdog /usr/bin/fwatchdog
---> Using cache
---> ebab4b723c16
Step 4/24 : RUN chmod +x /usr/bin/fwatchdog
---> Using cache
---> 7952724b5872
Step 5/24 : RUN addgroup -S app && adduser app -S -G app
---> Using cache
---> 33c7f04595d2
Step 6/24 : WORKDIR /root/
---> Using cache
---> 77b9dee16c79
Step 7/24 : ENV NPM_CONFIG_LOGLEVEL warn
---> Using cache
---> a3d3c0bb4480
Step 8/24 : RUN mkdir -p /home/app
---> Using cache
---> 65457e03fcb1
Step 9/24 : WORKDIR /home/app
---> Using cache
---> 50ab672e5660
Step 10/24 : COPY package.json ./
---> Using cache
---> 6143e79de873
Step 11/24 : RUN npm i --production
---> Using cache
---> a41566487c6e
Step 12/24 : COPY index.js ./
---> Using cache
---> 566633e78d2c
Step 13/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/function
---> Using cache
---> 04c9de75f170
Step 14/24 : COPY function/*.json ./
---> Using cache
---> f5765914bd05
Step 15/24 : RUN npm i --production || :
---> Using cache
---> a300be28c096
Step 16/24 : COPY --chown=app:app function/ .
---> 91cd72d8ad7a
Step 17/24 : WORKDIR /home/app/
---> Running in fce50a76475a
Removing intermediate container fce50a76475a
---> 0ff17b0a9faf
Step 18/24 : RUN chmod +rx -R ./function && chown app:app -R /home/app && chmod 777 /tmp
---> Running in 6d0c4c92fac1
Removing intermediate container 6d0c4c92fac1
---> 1e543bfbf6b0
Step 19/24 : USER app
---> Running in 6d33f5ec237d
Removing intermediate container 6d33f5ec237d
---> cb7cf5dfab12
Step 20/24 : ENV cgi_headers="true"
---> Running in 972c23374934
Removing intermediate container 972c23374934
---> 21c6e8198b21
Step 21/24 : ENV fprocess="node index.js"
---> Running in 3be91f9d5228
Removing intermediate container 3be91f9d5228
---> aafb7a756d38
Step 22/24 : EXPOSE 8080
---> Running in da3183bd88c5
Removing intermediate container da3183bd88c5
---> 5f6fd7e66a95
Step 23/24 : HEALTHCHECK --interval=3s CMD [ -e /tmp/.lock ] || exit 1
---> Running in a590c91037ae
Removing intermediate container a590c91037ae
---> fbe20c32941f
Step 24/24 : CMD ["fwatchdog"]
---> Running in 59cd231f0576
Removing intermediate container 59cd231f0576
---> 88cd8ac65ade
Successfully built 88cd8ac65ade
Successfully tagged andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest
Image: andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest built.
[0] < Building appfleet-hello-world done in 13.95s.
[0] Worker done.
Total build time: 13.95s
[0] > Pushing appfleet-hello-world [andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest].
The push refers to repository [docker.io/andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world]
04643e0c999f: Pushed
db3ccc4403b8: Pushed
24d1d5a62262: Layer already exists
adfa28db7666: Layer already exists
b7d0eb42e645: Layer already exists
84fba0eb2756: Layer already exists
cf2a3f2bc398: Layer already exists
942d3272b7d4: Layer already exists
037b653b7d4e: Layer already exists
966655dc62be: Layer already exists
08d8e0925a73: Layer already exists
6ce16b164ed0: Layer already exists
d76ecd300100: Layer already exists
77cae8ab23bf: Layer already exists
latest: digest: sha256:818d92b10d276d32bcc459e2918cb537051a14025e694eb59a9b3caa0bb4e41c size: 3456
[0] < Pushing appfleet-hello-world [andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world:latest] done.
[0] Worker done.
Deploying: appfleet-hello-world.
WARNING! Communication is not secure, please consider using HTTPS. Letsencrypt.org offers free SSL/TLS certificates.
Handling connection for 8080
Handling connection for 8080
Deployed. 202 Accepted.
URL: http://127.0.0.1:8080/function/appfleet-hello-world
faas-cli up -f appfleet-hello-world.yml --skip-push
faas-cli up -f appfleet-hello-world.yml --skip-deploy
faas-cli invoke -f appfleet-hello-world.yml appfleet-hello-world
Reading from STDIN - hit (Control + D) to stop.
Berlin
Handling connection for 8080
Hello, you are currently in Berlin
statusCode: 200
body: "{\"coord\":{\"lon\":13.41,\"lat\":52.52},\"weather\":[{\"id\":802,\"main\":\"Clouds\",\"description\":\"scattered clouds\",\"icon\":\"03d\"}],\"base\":\"stations\",\"main\":{\"temp\":282.25,\"feels_like\":270.84,\"temp_min\":280.93,\"temp_max\":283.15,\"pressure\":1008,\"humidity\":61},\"visibility\":10000,\"wind\":{\"speed\":13.9,\"deg\":260,\"gust\":19},\"clouds\":{\"all\":40},\"dt\":1584107132,\"sys\":{\"type\":1,\"id\":1275,\"country\":\"DE\",\"sunrise\":1584077086,\"sunset\":1584119213},\"timezone\":3600,\"id\":2950159,\"name\":\"Berlin\",\"cod\":200}"
command with the name of your serverless function (
faas-cli remove
as an argument):
appfleet-hello-world
faas-cli remove appfleet-hello-world
Deleting: appfleet-hello-world.
Handling connection for 8080
Removing old function.
command to retrieve your password:
echo
echo $PASSWORD
49IoP28G8247MZcj6a1FWUYUx
username and the password you retrieved in the previous step. You will be redirected to the OpenFaaS home page. Select the DEPLOY NEW FUNCTION button:
admin
in the Docker Image input box
docker.io/andreipopescu12/appfleet-hello-world
in the Function name input box
appfleet-hello-world
kubectl get deployments -n openfaas -l "release=openfaas, app=openfaas"
NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE
alertmanager 1/1 1 1 15m
basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 15m
faas-idler 1/1 1 1 15m
gateway 1/1 1 1 15m
nats 1/1 1 1 15m
prometheus 1/1 1 1 15m
queue-worker 1/1 1 1 15m
deployment, create a service object named
prometheus
:
prometheus-ui
kubectl expose deployment prometheus -n openfaas --type=NodePort --name=prometheus-ui
service/prometheus-ui exposed
flag exposes the
--type=NodePort
service on each of the node's IP addresses. Also, a
prometheus-ui
service is created. You'll use this to connect to the
ClusterIP
service from outside of the cluster.
prometheus-ui
service, enter the following command:
prometheus-ui
kubectl get svc prometheus-ui -n openfaas
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
prometheus-ui NodePort 10.96.129.204 <none> 9090:31369/TCP 8m1s
service:
prometheus-ui
kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/prometheus-ui 9090:9090 &
image. Run the following command:
stefanprodan/faas-grafana:4.6.3
kubectl run grafana -n openfaas --image=stefanprodan/faas-grafana:4.6.3 --port=3000
kubectl run --generator=deployment/apps.v1 is DEPRECATED and will be removed in a future version. Use kubectl run --generator=run-pod/v1 or kubectl create instead.
deployment.apps/grafana created
kubectl get deployments -n openfaas
NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE
alertmanager 1/1 1 1 46m
basic-auth-plugin 1/1 1 1 46m
faas-idler 1/1 1 1 46m
gateway 1/1 1 1 46m
grafana 1/1 1 1 107s
nats 1/1 1 1 46m
prometheus 1/1 1 1 46m
queue-worker 1/1 1 1 46m
command to create a service object that exposes the
kubectl expose deployment
deployment:
grafana
kubectl expose deployment grafana -n openfaas --type=NodePort --name=grafana
service/grafana exposed
kubectl get service grafana -n openfaas
NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE
grafana NodePort 10.96.194.59 <none> 3000:32464/TCP 60s
service:
grafana
kubectl port-forward -n openfaas svc/grafana 3000:3000 &
[3] 3973
Forwarding from 127.0.0.1:3000 -> 3000
Forwarding from [::1]:3000 -> 3000
and password
admin
. The Home Dashboard page will be displayed:
admin
in the Grafana.com Dashboard input box. Then, select the Load button:
https://grafana.com/grafana/dashboards/3434
command as follows:
faas-cli invoke
faas-cli invoke -f appfleet-hello-world.yml appfleet-hello-world