How to create library in Angular 2 and publish to npm from scratch.

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
I have an update for make library to compatible with AOT. you can look at the update in “Make your library compatible with AOT section”
In this post I create library for angular 2 but you can apply this approach to any framework with change a little bit.
If you have been working in front-end field for a while, you will find one day you have to do same work as you did before. I bet you (used to) copy your old code and paste to new project (or you write it from scratch again because your old code is too mess). Don’t worry, almost everyone have done this before including me.
One day I created table ui(with pagination feature) for one project. But in another project also has table ui. I had to copy and paste it to new project. The problem is when I found bug in my table,I have to fix all table component in every project that has the same table. That’s terrible and so boring. There’re many problem with copy and paste which I’m sure you already know it.
So one day I think why don’t I make one table and publish it to npm? It’s really great because I just need to change my code in only one place and just update my table library in every project (with
npm update mylovelytable ) and I can install it easily with
npm install mylovelytable or change table library code with no fear it will break your old project because it doesn’t update automatically unless you update it by running
npm update mylovelytable .
The only one (and big) problem is I didn’t know how to do it :/
So this post is from what I’ve learned creating library in angular from reading many article, look other library code(eg. @angular/material ) try and error.
Thanks to Olivier Combe,Minko Gechev for great posts. I’ve learn a lot from them about creating library in Angular2.
If you understand module system in javascript already,you can skip to Let’s write library code section.
I’ll cover some basic topic. Almost every library is module so I’ll explain module system in javascript first and then I’ll show you the example how I make library in Angular2.
I’m not a professional bad ass programer so this post may be it has mistake so if you guys found some error or improvment. Please comment below,I’ll buy you a cookie :D
Here’s complete souce code for this post, https://github.com/Elecweb/emptytext
Done for shit. Let’s started!
Whatever library you gonna make,module is fundamental. If you’re front-end developer that start from writing jquery,css,html from good old days. When you try to include some library, you download their source code or
npm install.
and then you just write script tag to include library file.
<script src=”path/to/jquery.js”></script>
or css
<link rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” href=”path/to/theme.css”>
If you include one or two that’s not a big problem, but how about 10 or 20? (These days library is small,self-contained,do one specific job so it can happen). Would it be easier if we can include library we want in javascript file and write script tag only one place? You can even include css in javascript file! So no more dozens of tag script or link.
There’re also many problem from I mention above ,for example:
npm install with package.json (with dependencies version compatible with your project) or copy 4–5 files produced by module bunder.
Module can help you solve these problem.
Module isn’t something new in computer science. There’s module for a long time in other language. Javascript didn’t include it unfortunately.
Whatever programming language is. Module is self-contained code that do one specific job and do it very well. You can include them, remove them or change them with more confident because variable or function isn’ t in global scope and you can explicitly export or hide these variable or function .
You may be used to write everything in one particular file or many files but varaible or function can be accessed across over files. That’s bad you may messed up variable from
script1.js (like change value) without knowing and your project just break without any compiler error. All you can do is scratch your head and blame the world why it’s so cruel.
When application grow up, your code is mess because it does many job. When your client want you to change your old code or user find some bug, it’s nightmare for you. It make some(or a lot of) time you can figure out your code what they do. (If you never found this problem, trust me it’s really really nightmare).
Let’s look how module works in javascript. I’ll explain Module Format first.
Module format is syntax we can use to define module.
Before ES2015, JavaScript did not have any official syntax to define modules so smart developer try to define syntax for module
There’re many module format in javascript. For example:
They are just format. It does the same job,make your code be modular.
I’ll show you example of Commonjs.
//idoaboutmathcalculate.js
let indexjscannotseeme = "great!";
let plusTwoNumber= (a,b)=>{
return a+b;
}
module.exports = plusTwoNumber;
//index.js
const plus2num = require('./idoaboutmathcalculate');
console.log(plus2num(2,5)); //7
In the above example, there’re 2 filles. idoaboutmathcalculate.js and index.js. As you can see, you can include js file from the other js.
You can choose what varaible you will hide or expose to external. index.js can see only
plusTwoNumber function because idoaboutmathcalculate.js expose it only.
You can divide up you code to many file and include,remove and change easily.
For ES2015,it use
import and
export. For Example:
//idoaboutmathcalculate.js
export default const plusTwoNumber= (a,b)=>{
return a+b;
}
//index.js
import plus2num from './idoaboutmathcalculate';
console.log(plus2num(2,5)); //7
I’ll not cover all of module format. There’re many post about them that explain it very well.
I suggest you to stick with ES2015 because it’s module standard(but not support yet for now).
Whatever module format is. the same purpose of them is just make module happen in Javascript.
But there’re still more to make module works.
You have module format but you still can’t use module . Why? Unfortunately browser nowadays doesn’t support it yet but it will!
We need two more things to make it works, module bundler(or Module loader) and module resolution.
I’ll cover detail on module loader and module bundler first.
What it does? It load your entry file and dependency on another file.
I’ll show example of using SystemJS which is one of moduler loaders.
app.js
SystemJS.import('./main.js').then((m)=>{
console.log(m.test);
});
main.js
var a = require(‘./sub.js’);
module.exports = {
test:a
};
sub.js
module.exports = "Hello world";
SystemJS will load all the files for you in correct order(app.js → main.js →sub.js). It’s will show “Hello world” in the console.
It will bundle your entry file and and dependency on another file(module) by building a dependency graph and use the graph to generate an optimized bundle where scripts will be loaded in the correct order. For short, when you divide your code to multiple files, module bundler will bundle your multiple files to just only one file for us.
I’ll show example of using module bundler(with Rollup) in Let’s set config for bundler section.
Module bundler and Module loader do similar job but not the same— they load module files to the browser.
The difference is Module loader works in run time and Module bundler work in compile time. Module loader load each file at a time while Module bundler will bundle all module files in compile time to single file and browser will has to load only the bundled file.
Example of module loader are:
RequireJS :loader for modules in AMD format.
SystemJs :loader for modules in AMD,CommonJS, UMD.
Example of module bundler are:
Browserify :bumdler for CommonJS module
Webpack :bundler for AMD,CommonJS,ES6 modules
Rollup.js :bundler for AMD,UMD,CommonJS,ES6 modules
So what should I use ? module bundler or module loader? Well, it depends on you and situation. But in this post I’ll use module bundler because module bundler will emit only one file so your browser need to request just one file.
Last topic in Module, Module resolution.
Look at the example:
import { jquery } from ‘jquery’;
Module resolution tell module bundler where to look the file that you import. It depends on your setting and module bundler. For example, webpack will look for the file in directories specified in resolve.modules if you don’t provide path. It’s default setting is node_modules folder.
You can use relative path and absolute path as well.
import plus2num from './idoaboutmathcalculate';
//or
import plus2num from 'absolute/path/idoaboutmathcalculate';
You can notice there’s no file extension. The default is
.js ,you can set default file extension in module bundler config file.
Ok, I understand some basic idea about module already but how it’s related to create library?
Whatever library you make, it’s all about module — self-contained funtionality, reusable, do only one job and do it very well. If you can create your module, it’s not hard to push your code to npm or whatever.
Are you still here? good. Let’s finally create our lovely library.
The library I’m gonna make is called “emptytext”. This library include
emptytext directive to be used for showing “empty” when there’s no text in element or component , service to change the message(which default is “empty”). First let’s setup project and some config.
Here’s the folder structure.
/lib — your source code
empty-text.directive.ts
empty-text.module.ts
empty-text.service.ts
empty-text.ts
/tools — node files for utility work (I’ll explain later)
cleanup.js
copy-package.js
removecode.js
/dist — your module that user will get when ‘npm install’
package.json
rollup.config.esm.js
rollup.config.umd.js
tsconfig.json
For code in this post,you can found here
First let’s create a package.json file and follow the prompts.
npm init
I will use typescript for writing code in this post (it doesn’t require).
npm install -g typescript
and set some config for typescript compiler. I create config file named
tsconfig.json .
{
“compilerOptions”: {
“target”: “es5”,
“module”: “es2015”,
“sourceMap”: true,
“moduleResolution”: “node”,
“emitDecoratorMetadata”: true,
“experimentalDecorators”: true,
“declaration”: true,
“outDir”: “./dist”,
“lib”: [“es2015”, “dom”]
},
“files”: [“./lib/empty-text.ts”]
}
target : javascript(ECMAScript) version of compiled code.
module : module format of complied code. There’re several options,for example, UMD,ES2015,AMD.
sourcemap: tell typescript compiler to generate sourcemap.
module resolution : how modules get resolved(where to look your dependency file from
import) which there’re 2 ways,Node or Classic. for more detail.
emitDecoratorMetadata and
experimentalDecorators : you need to set it true for angular (they use it,for example, @Component and @Directive.
declaration : generate corresponding .d.ts file(definition file).
lib: built-in API declaration(difinition file) that you can choose to include in your project.
files : it’s where your typescript file that you want to compile with
tsc
Now I can compile typescript code to javascript code with
tsc -p tsconfig.json // or just tsc
In this library, I need `angular/core`
npm install @angular/core --save
Don’t worry much how to compile our code for now,I’ll explain later.
I’ll not explain code much, it’s easy to understand and not the point of this post.
Here’s the directive.
lib/empty-text.directive.ts
Here’s the service for setting message,
lib/empty-text.service.ts
Here’s the module for user to import.
lib/empty-text.directive.ts
Create entry file for export all other files in library,
empty-text.ts
export * from "./empty-text.module";
export * from "./empty-text.directive";
export * from "./empty-text.service";
That’s it. This library is small, just 4 files.
You need to bundle code in files to a single file which format is UMD(UMD is Universal Module Definition, it can be used with any module format) and ES2015.
The reasom we provide ES2015 because user can get benefit from Tree Shaking if they use Rollup or Webpack.
There’re no document about how you should provide code in library for user in Angular (If anyone know about this,please comment below).
So I look at
@angular/material how they build their file and use their format in my library.
First, you need module bundler. It can be Webpack, Rollup or whatever. in this post, I’ll use Rollup.
npm install --global rollup
You need to bundle your code in two format,UMD and ES2015 so there’re two config file for Rollup.
The different is
format property which set
umd and
es for UMD and ES2015 respectively.
Since config file for Rollup is normal javascript file,you can import and change only for
format property,so you don’t need to duplicate your other config properties by hand.
I’ll set config file for
umd first.
Here’s the config file,
rollup.config.umd.js
input: where the entry file you want to bundle.
output : config for bundled file which have following:
output.format : module format of your bundled file.
output.name: The variable name, representing your
iife/
umd bundle.
output.sourcemap : Set to true so Rollup will provide sourcemap.(it’s not necessary in this case because I don’t minify my code for simplicity.)
output.file : The file to write to.
external : exclude dependency code in bundled code,which in this case, I assume user who use this library have installed
@angular/core
onwarn : Function that will intercept warning message. I ignore two unnecessary warning(
THIS_IS_UNDEFINED and
MISSING_GLOBAL_NAME ).
plugins : plugin used in Rollup. I’ll explan next what plugin I use and why
We need to use plugins in Rollup for make magic happes.
I’ll explain what these plugin do. But first, let’s install these plugins.
npm install --save-dev rollup-plugin-node-resolve
rollup-plugin-commonjs rollup-plugin-angular rollup-plugin-typescript node-sass
Let’s look at
plugins section
excerpt from
rollup.config.umd.js
angular : If you don’t inline template and style for component, you need
rollup-plugin-angular to parse external template and style to be included in component.
node-sass : Parse sass to css before styles are included in component. we use it in
angular plugin
if(scss){
css = sass.renderSync({ data: scss }).css.toString();
}else{
css = '';
}
return css;
The Library in the example doesn’t have any component but I want to show how you can config for library that provide component. If your library doesn’t provide component, you can skip
rollup-plugin-angular and
node-sass config section.
typescript : Transpling Typescript to plain javascript.
resolve : Locate modules using the Node resolution algorithm.
commonjs : Rollup can understand only module format ES2015 but some library you may install are commonjs so you need this plugin so that Rollup can understand commonjs module.
For ES2015 module config file,we don’t have to duplicate by hand. just import config from
rollup.config.umd.js and overide some config.
import config from './rollup.config.umd.js';
import {nameLibrary,PATH_DIST} from './config-library.js'
config.output.format = "es";
config.output.file = PATH_DIST+nameLibrary+".esm.js"
export default config;
I override
output.format to “es” and
output.file for give name of bundled file.
You may have noticed, I import some variable from
config-library.js for variables defined for name of bundled file and destination path so that we don’t have to duplicate it.
config-library.js
export const nameLibrary = "empty-text";
export const PATH_SRC = "lib/";
export const PATH_DIST = "dist/";
Now you can bundle with defined config with command:
rollup -c rollup.config.umd.js //umd
rollup -c rollup.config.esm.js //es2015
There’re unneccessary files when we bundle like .ts file (because we will provide one bundle javascript file per module format)
I’ll use node to handle deleting unnessary files and copy and paste
package.jsonfile to
dist folder for us (I’ll explain why soon).
In
tools folder, I create
copy-package.js for copy
package.json in root folder to
dist folder.
const fs = require('fs');
let resizable = fs.readFileSync('package.json').toString();
fs.writeFileSync('dist/package.json', resizable);
and
cleanup-package.js which for deleting
script section and
devDependencies .
const fs = require('fs');
const packageJson = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./dist/package.json').toString());
delete packageJson.devDependencies;
delete packageJson.scripts;
fs.writeFileSync('./dist/package.json', JSON.stringify(packageJson, null, 2));
The last file is
removecode.js for remove unnecessary javscript file emitted from Typescript compiler. We just want definition typescript for IDE(autocomplete for example) to provide for user.
const del = require('del');
del(['dist/!(*.umd.js|*.esm.js|*.d.ts|*.umd.js.map|*.esm.js.map)']).then(paths => {
console.log('Files and folders that would be deleted:\n', paths.join('\n'));
});
It remove every file except for our bundled files( *.umd.js , *.esm.js), definition typscript ( *.d.ts) and sourcemap ( *.umd.js.map, *.esm.js.map).
I use
del library for remove files .
Install
del from npm.
npm install --save-dev del
Now you can run script we defined in this section with
node command.For example, if you want to copy and paste package.json to
dist folder, just run
node tools/copy-package.js in your favourite command line.
There’re many command we need to run. 1) We need to remove
dist folder for clearing files. 2) bundle file with
rollup (2 commands for umd and ES2015. 3) run node scripts( 3 commands for copy package.json, clear script and devdependencies in package.json, remove unnessary code).
It’d be better if we just run one command that do these tasks for us.
script for easily build
Finally you can build the library ! the last task is set
script in
package.json so you don’t have to type many command to build our code.
...
"scripts": {
"copy": "node tools/copy-package.js && node tools/cleanup.js",
"bundle": "rimraf dist && rollup -c rollup.config.umd.js && rollup -c rollup.config.esm.js && tsc",
"postbundle": "node tools/removecode.js",
"build": "npm run bundle && npm run copy"
},
Now you need to just write one command
npm run build
When user
import our library folder, it’ll look for the files where we provide in properties of
package.json . For more detail — in Distributing the components section
Set the value of the
mainproperty of
package.jsonto point to the ES5 UMD bundle.
Set the value of the
moduleproperty to point to the entry file of the
esmversion of the library.
moduleis a field in
package.jsonwhere bundlers such as rollup and webpack 2 expect to find a reference to the ES2015 version of the code. Note that some older versions of the bundlers use
jsnext:maininstead of
moduleso we need to set both properties.
…
package.json
"main": "empty-text.umd.js",
"jsnext:main": "empty-text.esm.js",
"module": "empty-text.esm.js",
"types": "empty-text.d.ts",
Since library for angular 2 need to be compatible with AOT. You need to run
ngc to emit
.metadata.json along side to your package.
First install
@angular/compiler-cli :
npm install --save-dev @angular/compiler-cli
and then update
package.json in
scripts section:
"scripts": {
...,
"bundle": "rimraf dist && rollup -c rollup.config.umd.js && rollup -c rollup.config.esm.js && tsc && ngc", //<--- add ngc
...
},
Last thing is update in
tools/removecode.js for not removing
.metadata.json files which emited from
ngc command
del(['dist/!(*.umd.js|*.esm.js|*.d.ts|*.umd.js.map|*.esm.js.map|*.metadata.json)']).then(paths => {
console.log('Files and folders that would be deleted:\n', paths.join('\n'));
});
You can now build file with command
npm run build which will run
bundle and
copy scripts. Notice
postbundle ,it’ll be run after
bundle complete.
After run
build script,we will get files in
dist folder
empty-text.d.ts
empty-text.directive.d.ts
empty-text.esm.js
empty-text.esm.js.map
empty-text.module.d.ts
empty-text.service.d.ts
empty-text.umd.js
empty-text.umd.js.map
Only one task left is publishing it to npm.
We can publish library code to npm with just command
npm run publish .
But wait! if I publish my library for now, user will get unnessesary files like our
lib and
toolsfolders. We should get rid of them.
There’re 2 ways to do this.
dist folder with
package.json .
I’ll use the second way in this post. That’s why I need to copy
package.json to
dist folder.
We don’t need to copy and paste by hand because
copy-package.js will do the work for you.
Navigate to
dist folder and
npm publish from there. So user that install our library will get files only from
dist folder.
PS. Navigate dist folder and run command from there is boring but I can’t find the way to publish from dist folder in root folder. If you have some suggestion,please let me know in the comment.
UPDATE
Maxime Lafarie suggest me to include
“publish”: “cd ./dist && npm publish” in script section. So we just need to run
npm run publish .
Phew.. It’s a long road. You’re really good reader. Now you can publish your library to the world!.
User just
npm install emptytext and
import to their module like this.
import { EmptyTextModule } from ‘emptytext’;
People now can use sweet directive (or you in the future.Trust me you will thanks yourself).
If you have any question, or some suggestion(really applicated!).Please comment below.
It’s really long post. Take a break and have coffee party.