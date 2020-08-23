How To Create an AWS Account For Personal Use

If you're new to Ruby on Rails development sooner or later you'll have to create an Amazon AWS account. And if you already have any experience you know what I meant.

What's AWS?

AWS stands for Amazon Web Services, an Amazon subsidiary that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs.

How do I create a Personal Account?

Just follow these steps:

1. Visit Amazon Web Services (AWS) website >> "Click Me" or copy-paste the next link in your browser.

https: //aws.amazon.com

2. Click on create an AWS account.

3. Fill up the sign-up form with email, password, and account name.

4. Select account type "Personal" and fill up the rest of the contact form with your personal information.

5. Fill up the payment information form.

IMPORTANT: the Credit/Debit card should have at least 2 dollars or the equivalent in your local currency. Amazon will charge 1 dollar to verify your identity.

6. Provide your phone number to receive an SMS with a PIN number that will help you to confirm and verify identity.

7. Select your preferred plan.

Note: Verifying your identity and having access to AWS resources (like S3 Bucket) may take up to 24 hrs.

This article is part of the Mini Ruby on Rails tutorials collection.

The Mini RoR collection is a series of short and straight forward tutorials. Directed to Ruby on Rails beginners, to help them set up a Rails application in a fast and easy way.

