Mitype ⌨️ - Typing Speed Test Right In Your Terminal

Who doesn't like to type fast? I made mitype with an intention to test typing speed and hence improve it at the ease of one command.
Feel free to contribute 💚
Features -
Supports several languages like English and German
Choose your own text files
Or randomly pick up a sample from 6000 entries
View results and replay after every testChoose difficulty level
Has cross-platform support
Works with both python 2 and python 3
Uses in-built python modules only
Available on pypi allowing easy install
Colored highlightsRuns on web, although the latency is kinda high
How to get it?
`pip install mitype`
Choose random text:
`mitype`
To choose a sample file:
`mitype -f <your_file>`
Choose a difficulty level:
`mitype -d <N>`
Choose a text ID:
`mitype -i <ID>`
Built with
- Python and all its inbuilt modules
- Curses library - Easily capture keystrokes
- Sqlite3 - Database for storing textText provided by typeracerdata.com
Mitype is open to feedback, contributions and new ideas 💡
🌟 Star the repo on GitHub!
