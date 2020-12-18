Mitype ⌨️ - Typing Speed Test Right In Your Terminal

Who doesn't like to type fast? I made mitype with an intention to test typing speed and hence improve it at the ease of one command.

Feel free to contribute 💚

Features -

Supports several languages like English and German

Choose your own text files

Or randomly pick up a sample from 6000 entries

View results and replay after every testChoose difficulty level

Has cross-platform support

Works with both python 2 and python 3

Uses in-built python modules only

Available on pypi allowing easy install

Colored highlightsRuns on web, although the latency is kinda high

How to get it?

`pip install mitype`

How to run it?

Choose random text:

`mitype`

To choose a sample file:

`mitype -f <your_file>`

Choose a difficulty level:

`mitype -d <N>`

Choose a text ID:

`mitype -i <ID>`

Built with

- Python and all its inbuilt modules

- Curses library - Easily capture keystrokes

- Sqlite3 - Database for storing textText provided by typeracerdata.com

Mitype is open to feedback, contributions and new ideas 💡

🌟 Star the repo on GitHub!

Tags