How to Create a Responsive Table with HTMX and Django

As a developer, you will need to create tables in your web applications. To create a table in Django, you typically implement a set of APIs on the server-side that transfer data to the client and use a Javascript table library on the client-side. But you can also implement an HTML table. The drawback of this approach is that every action like sorting or searching will refresh the whole page. And that can be a jarring experience for the user. But did you know that there's a better way to create tables? This article will show you how to use Django and
htmx to develop functional and responsive tables.
This article will show you how to build a table using
django-tables2 and
htmx. The table I am going to implement looks like this:
I assume you are already familiar with Django and can set up a Django project on your own. So I will not go through setting up a Django project from scratch. Let's get started.
htmx is a small Javascript that helps you avoid Javascript. Javascript fatigue is real. There are too many Javascript front-end frameworks, tools, and options. Integrating some of this framework into a Django project brings a lot of complexity. You will need to context switch between Python and Javascript. You also need to understand a broad set of tools like
node,
npm,
webpack, etc.
htmx lets Django developer sticks to what Django is good at: the server-side stuff.
django-tables2. This Django app lets you define tables like you define Django models. It can automatically generate a table based on a Django model. It supports pagination, column-based table sorting, custom column functionality via subclassing, and many other features.
ModelForm and works well with
django-tables2.
htmx to work, Django
view needs to be able to tell which request is made using
htmx and which is not. You can make your middleware or a class that your view can inherit to handle this. But for this project, I use
django-htmx because why reinvent the wheel. It has a middleware that adds
htmx attribute to a
request object.
Before we move on, let's talk about how
htmx works. The
htmx library gives you access to AJAX. In vanilla HTML, only
<a> and
<form> can make HTTP requests, and only click and submit events can trigger them. Furthermore, an HTTP requests will always replace the entire screen. But the
htmx library has overcome all these limitations. You can initiate HTTP requests on any element you want. And it is straightforward to do, example (taken straight from the htmx page):
<!-- Load from unpkg -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/[email protected]"></script>
<!-- have a button POST a click via AJAX -->
<button hx-post="/clicked" hx-swap="outerHTML">
Click Me
</button>
When you click on the button,
htmx will issue an AJAX request to
/clicked, and replace the entire button with the HTML response.
I can use the same mechanics for a table. All I need to do:
For this project, I use several
htmx attributes, they are:
hx-get. To issue a GET request to a given URL.
hx-trigger. The way to trigger the request.
hx-target. To load the result into a target element.
hx-swap. To swap the HTML returned into the DOM method.
hx-indicator. Let the user know that something is happening since the browser will not give them any feedback.
First, let's create a simple product table. I will make a table out of the following model.
# products/models.py
from django.db import models
class Product(models.Model):
class Status(models.IntegerChoices):
ACTIVE = 1, "Active"
INACTIVE = 2, "Inactive"
ARCHIVED = 3, "Archived"
name = models.CharField(max_length=255)
category = models.CharField(max_length=255)
price = models.DecimalField(max_digits=10, decimal_places=2)
cost = models.DecimalField(max_digits=10, decimal_places=2)
status = models.PositiveSmallIntegerField(choices=Status.choices)
def __str__(self):
return self.name
I will now define a table and specify the template. This template override is necessary because I need to add some
htmx attributes to some elements. My table definition looks like the following.
# products/tables.py
import django_tables2 as tables
from products.models import Product
class ProductHTMxTable(tables.Table):
class Meta:
model = Product
template_name = "tables/bootstrap_htmx.html"
Inside the
bootstrap_htmx.html template, I extend the original
bootstrap4.html template. The parts that I extend are the table headers (used for sorting) and the pagination part. Notice that the
hx-target points to
div.table-container. This is because the
bootstrap4.html template has a
div container that wraps the table and the class for the container is
table-container. The
htmx will swap the data of
div.table-container with the response from the server.
{# templates/tables/bootstrap_htmx.html #}
{% extends "django_tables2/bootstrap4.html" %}
{% load django_tables2 %}
{% load i18n %}
{% block table.thead %}
{% if table.show_header %}
<thead {{ table.attrs.thead.as_html }}>
<tr>
{% for column in table.columns %}
<th {{ column.attrs.th.as_html }}
hx-get="{% querystring table.prefixed_order_by_field=column.order_by_alias.next %}"
hx-trigger="click"
hx-target="div.table-container"
hx-swap="outerHTML"
hx-indicator=".progress"
style="cursor: pointer;">
{{ column.header }}
</th>
{% endfor %}
</tr>
</thead>
{% endif %}
{% endblock table.thead %}
{# Pagination block overrides #}
{% block pagination.previous %}
<li class="previous page-item">
<div hx-get="{% querystring table.prefixed_page_field=table.page.previous_page_number %}"
hx-trigger="click"
hx-target="div.table-container"
hx-swap="outerHTML"
hx-indicator=".progress"
class="page-link">
<span aria-hidden="true">«</span>
{% trans 'previous' %}
</div>
</li>
{% endblock pagination.previous %}
{% block pagination.range %}
{% for p in table.page|table_page_range:table.paginator %}
<li class="page-item{% if table.page.number == p %} active{% endif %}">
<div class="page-link"
{% if p != '...' %}hx-get="{% querystring table.prefixed_page_field=p %}"{% endif %}
hx-trigger="click"
hx-target="div.table-container"
hx-swap="outerHTML"
hx-indicator=".progress">
{{ p }}
</div>
</li>
{% endfor %}
{% endblock pagination.range %}
{% block pagination.next %}
<li class="next page-item">
<div hx-get="{% querystring table.prefixed_page_field=table.page.next_page_number %}"
hx-trigger="click"
hx-target="div.table-container"
hx-swap="outerHTML"
hx-indicator=".progress"
class="page-link">
{% trans 'next' %}
<span aria-hidden="true">»</span>
</div>
</li>
{% endblock pagination.next %}
For adding filtering and searching on a
django-tables2 table, I will use
django-filter. The following is the filter definition.
# products/filters.py
from decimal import Decimal
from django.db.models import Q
import django_filters
from products.models import Product
class ProductFilter(django_filters.FilterSet):
query = django_filters.CharFilter(method='universal_search',
label="")
class Meta:
model = Product
fields = ['query']
def universal_search(self, queryset, name, value):
if value.replace(".", "", 1).isdigit():
value = Decimal(value)
return Product.objects.filter(
Q(price=value) | Q(cost=value)
)
return Product.objects.filter(
Q(name__icontains=value) | Q(category__icontains=value)
)
Since there is only a single search form for the entire table, I first check if the input data is a digit. If it is, only search for columns
price and
cost. Otherwise, search in columns
name and
category.
The view will send out a full page when the request is not made by
htmx and send partial results when the request is made by
htmx.
# products/views.py
from django_tables2 import SingleTableMixin
from django_filters.views import FilterView
from products.models import Product
from products.tables import ProductHTMxTable
from products.filters import ProductFilter
class ProductHTMxTableView(SingleTableMixin, FilterView):
table_class = ProductHTMxTable
queryset = Product.objects.all()
filterset_class = ProductFilter
paginate_by = 15
def get_template_names(self):
if self.request.htmx:
template_name = "product_table_partial.html"
else:
template_name = "product_table_htmx.html"
return template_name
The template for
product_table_htmx.html will render the entire page complete with the HTML header. The
render_table template tag will generate the table according to our
tables/bootstrap_htmx.html template.
{# product/templates/product_table_htmx.html #}
{% extends "base.html" %}
{% load render_table from django_tables2 %}
{% load i18n %}
{% load crispy_forms_tags %}
{% block main %}
<h1>Product table</h1>
{# Search form #}
<form hx-get="{% url 'product_htmx' %}"
hx-target="div.table-container"
hx-swap="outerHTML"
hx-indicator=".progress"
class="form-inline">
{% crispy filter.form %}
</form>
{# Progress indicator #}
<div class="progress">
<div class="indeterminate"></div>
</div>
{# The actual table #}
{% render_table table %}
{% endblock %}
The template for
product_table_partial.html will render only the table part. It will return only the table container part and the table itself. Notice we do not extend from the
base.html.
{# product/templates/product_table_partial.html #}
{% load render_table from django_tables2 %}
{% render_table table %}
The table we define already uses Bootstrap 4 table styling. But I need to add some style so I can see an arrow on the right of the column when I perform sorting on a column. The arrow will point up or down depending on whether the sort is ascending or descending. Also, I need to specify the width of the column, otherwise, the column will change size during sorting or searching. After that, I only need to add styling for the progress indicator.
/* Table style */
.table-container th.asc:after {
content: '\0000a0\0025b2';
float: right;
}
.table-container th.desc:after {
content: '\0000a0\0025bc';
float: right;
}
.table-container table td:nth-child(1) {
width: 5%;
}
.table-container table td:nth-child(2) {
width: 20%;
}
.table-container table td:nth-child(3) {
width: 50%;
}
/* Progress bar */
.progress {
height: 4px;
width: 100%;
border-radius: 2px;
background-clip: padding-box;
overflow: hidden;
position: relative;
}
.progress {
opacity: 0;
}
.htmx-request .progress {
opacity: 1;
}
.htmx-request.progress {
opacity: 1;
}
.progress .indeterminate {
background-color: blue;
}
.progress .indeterminate:before {
content: '';
position: absolute;
background-color: inherit;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
will-change: left, right;
-webkit-animation: indeterminate 2.1s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0.815, 0.735, 0.395) infinite;
animation: indeterminate 2.1s cubic-bezier(0.65, 0.815, 0.735, 0.395) infinite;
}
.progress .indeterminate:after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
background-color: inherit;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
will-change: left, right;
-webkit-animation: indeterminate-short 2.1s cubic-bezier(0.165, 0.84, 0.44, 1) infinite;
animation: indeterminate-short 2.1s cubic-bezier(0.165, 0.84, 0.44, 1) infinite;
-webkit-animation-delay: 1.15s;
animation-delay: 1.15s;
}
@keyframes indeterminate {
0% {
left: -35%;
right: 100%;
}
60% {
left: 100%;
right: -90%;
}
100% {
left: 100%;
right: -90%;
}
}
@keyframes indeterminate-short {
0% {
left: -200%;
right: 100%;
}
60% {
left: 107%;
right: -8%;
}
100% {
left: 107%;
right: -8%;
}
}
So now I have a working table that looks like this.
In this article, I have shown why you should take a step back in frontend development and carefully weigh the pros and cons of introducing a Javascript framework into a Django project. I have shown you how to use
htmx with
django-tables to create a responsive and functional table, so you can keep the frontend light and lean.
