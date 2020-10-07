How to Create a Phone Number Tracking App in Python

I'm a Mechatronics engineer | Pro Python Developer | AI Enthusiast
Today I’m going to share with you how to build a simple desktop application to identify and track country information from phone numbers.
It’s a very basic app, therefore you just need to have the basics of Python to be able to complete this tutorial.
Requirements
Please install the above python libraries for you to able to completely follow through this Tutorial
Installation
pip install python-tk, phone-iso3166 , pycountry
We are going to use phone-iso3166 to determine the get alpha_2 letters of the country from the number and pycountry to determine the official name of the country using alpha_2 letters we obtained from phone-iso3166.
Sample code
>>> import pycountry
>>> from phone_iso3166.country import phone_country
>>> code = phone_country("255757295721")
>>> code
'TZ'
>>> pycountry.countries.get(alpha_2 = code)
Country(alpha_2='TZ', alpha_3='TZA', common_name='Tanzania', name='Tanzania, United Republic of', numeric='834', official_name='United Republic of Tanzania')
>>>
Well now we know how to get country information from a phone number, We need to put our logic code in a form of an App so as we can easily use it.
Below is a code of the skeleton for our GUI app with function using the logic we learned above
app.py
import json
import pycountry
from tkinter import Tk, Label, Button, Entry
from phone_iso3166.country import phone_country
class Location_Tracker:
def __init__(self, App):
self.window = App
self.window.title("Phone number Tracker")
self.window.geometry("500x400")
self.window.configure(bg="#3f5efb")
self.window.resizable(False, False)
#___________Application menu_____________
Label(App, text="Enter a phone number",fg="white", font=("Times", 20), bg="#3f5efb").place(x=150,y= 30)
self.phone_number = Entry(App, width=16, font=("Arial", 15), relief="flat")
self.track_button = Button(App, text="Track Country", bg="#22c1c3", relief="sunken")
self.country_label = Label(App,fg="white", font=("Times", 20), bg="#3f5efb")
#___________Place widgets on the window______
self.phone_number.place(x=170, y=120)
self.track_button.place(x=200, y=200)
self.country_label.place(x=100, y=280)
#__________Linking button with countries ________
self.track_button.bind("<Button-1>", self.Track_location)
#255757294146
def Track_location(self,event):
phone_number = self.phone_number.get()
country = "Country is Unknown"
if phone_number:
tracked = pycountry.countries.get(alpha_2=phone_country(phone_number))
print(tracked)
if tracked:
country = tracked.official_name
self.country_label.configure(text=country)
PhoneTracker = Tk()
MyApp = Location_Tracker(PhoneTracker)
PhoneTracker.mainloop()
Once you run the output, it will look like this below. Now you can experiment with different numbers from different locations to determine their country of origin.
Congratulations, you just made your own phone location tracker, If you find this post useful, share it with your fellow friends that you have made a cool desktop app.
To get the whole code you can check out on my GITHUB PROFILE
Previously published at https://kalebujordan.com/how-to-track-phone-number-in-python/
