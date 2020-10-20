How To Create a Developer Blog on DevDojo

Nowadays, creating a blog is easy. But, with all the different options available, you might go crazy by just doing the research.

Should you choose WordPress and tweak the theme to get it the way you like, or a static site generator with no admin interface and complicated build processes?

All you want is a simple blog where you can write about the shit you love.

So why can't it be simpler? Well, now it is with the DevDojo Dev Blog!

Setting up a Domain

Your Dev Blog will have a default subdomain `username.devdojo.com`, and you may choose to add a custom domain as well.

If you wish to use a custom domain, add a CNAME record to your Cloudflare DNS, with your subdomain in the CONTENT section. Wait a few minutes and you'll have your custom domain resolving in minutes.

Want a video on how to do this, You got it!

Themes

At the moment of writing this, there are 2 themes you can choose from (many more to come). Each theme will have a light/dark mode and is built for speed!

Themes are built using the awesome TailwindCSS library. If you pair that with PurgeCSS, minimal javascript, and Cloudflare caching. That's just a recipe for a fast website.

Better page speed will result in better SEO, better user experience, higher traffic, and a happy developer.

Adding Pages

Adding pages to your developer blog couldn't be easier. You can add, edit, and delete any pages for your blog in the pages section.

Adding Posts

Next, if you want to start writing your next masterpiece, you can click the Create Post button at the top right, and you'll be able to start writing your post in Markdown.

You can upload images and embed Codepen links as you craft your developer article masterpiece. You can also save your post as a draft and come back later to finish it up!

Settings

Finally, there are a few settings you can choose to update for your blog including site title, site description, site favicon, and even site analytics.

Video Walkthrough

If you would like a video walkthrough on setting up your developer blog you can check that out at https://devdojo.com/episode/creating-a-developer-blog.

Sometimes, it can be easier to watch a quick screencast as opposed to reading through an article ;)

Conclusion

Creating a developer blog has so many advantages including sharing your knowledge, building credibility, and even making money.

So many developer blogs are making some good money by placing advertisements throughout their site. Who knows? Perhaps your Devblog could help pay your car payment, mortgage payment, or it could even become your main source of income.

Another reason to create a developer blog is that you can always use your writing as a future reference in case you forget how to do something.

Finally, the last reason for creating a developer blog is because you will be forced to learn more about the topic you are writing about. You'll be surprised at how many holes you'll need to fill-in about a topic you claim you "already know".

When we teach, we learn. - Seneca

Happy Dev Blogging!

Previously published at https://devdojo.com/tnylea/creating-a-developer-blog

