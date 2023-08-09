Search icon
    How to Create a Customer Frontend Scaffold

    How to Create a Customer Frontend Scaffold

    Frontend scaffolding expedites front-end project development by providing predefined structures and features. Building a custom scaffold involves using toolkits like "commander" for CLI personalization, "inquirer" for interactive user sessions, "fs-extra" for enhanced file operations, and others. The process includes creating directories, selecting templates, and configuring projects. Libraries like "chalk" and "figlet" enhance visual aesthetics. The scaffolding tool is tested for directory creation, template selection, and JSON file generation.

    programming#web-development#frontend#nodejs
    @montmorency

    Clarence

