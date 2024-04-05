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How to Create a 3D Effect With CSS Perspective and Book Animation

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byJSha@hacker4337770

Passionate for web development

April 5th, 2024
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JSha@hacker4337770

Passionate for web development

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TOPICS

programming#css-animation#animation#3d#3d-effect-guide#how-to-make-a-3d-effect#css-perspective-tutorial#perspective-in-css-explained#book-animation-guide

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