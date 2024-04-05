How to Create a 3D Effect With CSS Perspective and Book Animation

If you read about 3d in CSS and didn’t fully understand how to make 3d in the way you want using plain CSS, I hope this mini article can be of help. In the end, you will be able to build something like this :) https://codepen.io/juliashlykova/pen/XWQzXVm?embedable=true Perspective What is in CSS? When we set for the element, it tells the browser that a child of this element should behave as though they are in 3D space. perspective perspective determines the distance between user and z=0 plane. Amount of perspective I tried to figure out how it can be that the more perspective amount we set, the less perspective we see. It was really confusing for me at first. Unless I draw some schema: When we change the z coordinate ( ) for the child, we move the child along this imaginary z-axis toward the user. So the further this z=0 plane is from us, the less noticeable the change is. translateZ() Perspective-origin determines the position of the user’s eyes relative to the transformed elements. By default, this position is centered: perspective-origin: horisontal-position vertical-position perspective-origin: 50% 50% Transform-style allows children of the element to be positioned in 3D space. And my question was: but isn’t it what perspective for? Actually, no. doesn’t add depth. If there is no perspective in the parent’s element, then we won’t see actual 3d- representation: transform-style: preserve-3d Transform-style https://codepen.io/juliashlykova/pen/BaEmWqq?editors=1100&embedable=true just allows children to live in their own 3D space. transform-style: preserve-3d Book Animation Now, let’s do some cool animation 😃. First of all, our body will look like this: index.html <div class="container">\n <div class="book">\n <span class="shadow"></span>\n <div class="back"></div>\n <div class="cover-end"></div>\n <div class="page last">\n <button class="btn-tale">Tale begins...</button>\n </div>\n <div class="page third"></div>\n <div class="page second"></div>\n <div class="page first"></div>\n <div class="cover">\n <img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2024/03/30/12/44/landscape-8664708_1280.png" alt="">\n </div>\n </div>\n </div> In what follows, I omit insignificant properties for the topic; you can look at them in the original code in the introduction. We have a block for every page since every page will behave differently. Let’s first add to the container block: div perspective .container {\n perspective: 500px;\n perspective-origin: 50% 50%;\n} We use default perspective-origin. But I preferred to explicitly set it for better understanding. So, our eyes are at the center of the container and plane is at 500px distance from us. z=0 At this point, our block is set on the plane and doesn’t have any 3d features. Let’s add to allow pages to behave in their own 3d-space: book z=0 transform-style .book {\n position: relative;\n transform-style: preserve-3d;\n}\n\n.book>div {\n position: absolute;\n top: 0;\n left:0;\n transition: transform 2s;\n} Now, let’s add actual 3d :) .cover {\n transform: scaleY(1.05) rotateY(-10deg);\n}\n\n.page.first {\n transform: translateX(2px) rotateY(-10deg);\n}\n\n.page.second {\n transform: translateX(4px) rotateY(-10deg);\n}\n\n.page.third {\n transform: translateX(6px) rotateY(-10deg);\n}\n\n.page.last {\n transform: translateX(8px) rotateY(-10deg);\n} To achieve volume, we move every page a little to the right and rotate it around the y-axis. Now, let’s change the behavior of the book when we hover over it: .book:hover .cover{\n transform: rotateY(-150deg);\n}\n\n.book:hover .page.first{\n transform: translateX(2px) rotateY(-150deg);\n}\n\n.book:hover .page.second{\n transform: translateX(4px) rotateY(-130deg);\n}\n\n.book:hover .page.third{\n transform: translateX(6px) rotateY(-110deg);\n} Alright, here, we change rotation from to more extreme values to achieve the “opening effect.” Also, we should save our , since transform rewrites all its’ previous values. -10deg translateX And… that’s it! I hope you understand now a little more about perspective in CSS 🙂.