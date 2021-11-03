Search icon
How to Cover the Basics of Test Orchestration

How to Cover the Basics of Test Orchestration

In the agile development methodology, the velocity of testing holds the key to delivering the best quality software within the stipulated budget and time constraints. Testing is considered the main bottleneck to fast and continuous delivery. By orchestrating the tests, delivery teams experience several benefits: Fail early, fix easily, and the complexity is low as well. Test orchestration pipelines can be created to address the risks and concerns related to performance, scalability, availability, robustness, and security. With several automated tests, it is easier to construct the test pipelines and prepare the application builds.
Katalon

@katalon
Katalon

Katalon is the leading low-code test automation solution for Web, API, Mobile, and Desktop apps.

Katalon Hacker Noon profile picture
by Katalon @katalon.Katalon is the leading low-code test automation solution for Web, API, Mobile, and Desktop apps.
#katalon#agile#agile-development#software-testing#test-orchestration#automated-testing#testops
