Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How to Convert PDF to Word Using Java - Free PDF Converter APIby@compdfkit

    How to Convert PDF to Word Using Java - Free PDF Converter API

    by PDF TechnologiesAugust 26th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    ComPDFKit supports converting PDF to Word accurately with simple API requests, keeping text, page layout, columns, formatting, graphics, etc.
    featured image - How to Convert PDF to Word Using Java - Free PDF Converter API
    PDF Technologies HackerNoon profile picture


    In this post, you’ll learn how to convert PDF to Word in your Java application using ComPDFKit’s PDF to Word API. With our API, you can convert up to 1000 PDF files per month for free. All you need to do is create a free account to get access to your API key.

    ComPDFKit API

    Document conversion is just one of our 30+ PDF API tools. You can combine our conversion tool with other tools to create complex document processing workflows. You’ll be able to convert various file formats from or to PDFs, and also to:


    - Merge, split, insert, extract, and delete specific PDF pages

    - OCR, watermark, or compress PDFs

    - Compare documents (including content comparison and overlay comparison)

    Request Workflow

    The processing workflow of the ComPDFKit API is very simple. It consists of four basic request instructions: create a task, upload a file, execute a task, and download a result file. Through these four requests, you can select the corresponding PDF tool to process your file and obtain the download link of the result file.


    ComPDFKit API request workflow


    How to Convert PDF to Word


    ComPDFKit supports converting PDF to Word accurately with simple API requests, keeping text, page layout, columns, formatting, graphics, etc. It also supports recognizing and extracting the highlight, underline, squiggly, and strikeout in PDF files, and keeping these annotation features after converting them to Word. What’s more, even if your PDFs include hyperlinks, it is also able to keep the links working properly after conversion.


    The steps to access the PDF to Word API tool and process PDF conversion are as follows:

    Step 1 — Creating a Free Account on ComPDFKit

    Go to our website, where you’ll see the page below, prompting you to create your free account.

    sign up ComPDFKit API


    Once you’ve created your account, you’ll be welcomed by the page below, which shows an overview of your plan details.

    Dashboard of ComPDFKit API


    As you can see on the dashboard, you can process 1000 documents per month, and you’ll be able to access all our PDF API tools.

    Step 2 — Obtaining the API Key for Authentication

    After you’ve verified your email, you can get your API key from the dashboard. In the menu on the left, click API Keys. You’ll see the following page, which is an overview of your keys:

    Alt text: Get API Key for authentication


    Now You need to replace public_key and secret_key with accessToken in the publicKey and secretKey authentication return values you get from the console.

    import java.io.*;
import okhttp3.*;
public class main {
  public static void main(String []args) throws IOException{
    OkHttpClient client = new OkHttpClient().newBuilder()
      .build();
    MediaType mediaType = MediaType.parse("text/plain");
    RequestBody body = RequestBody.create(mediaType, "{\n    \"publicKey\": \"{{public_key}}\",\n    \"secretKey\": \"{{secret_key}}\"\n}");
    Request request = new Request.Builder()
      .url("https://api-server.compdf.com/server/v1/oauth/token")
      .method("POST", body)
      .build();
    Response response = client.newCall(request).execute();
  }
}


    Step 3 — Creating Task

    You need to replace the accessToken which was obtained from the previous step, and replace the language type you want to display the error information. After replacing them, you will get the taskId in the response data.

    import java.io.*;
import okhttp3.*;
public class main {
  public static void main(String []args) throws IOException{
    OkHttpClient client = new OkHttpClient().newBuilder()
      .build();
    MediaType mediaType = MediaType.parse("text/plain");
    RequestBody body = RequestBody.create(mediaType, "");
    Request request = new Request.Builder()
      .url("https://api-server.compdf.com/server/v1/task/pdf/docx?language={{language}}")
      .method("GET", body)
      .addHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {{accessToken}}")
      .build();
    Response response = client.newCall(request).execute();
  }
}


    Step 4 — Uploading Files

    Replace the file you want to convert, the taskId obtained in the previous step, the language type you want to display the error information, and the accessToken obtained in the first step.

    import java.io.*;
import okhttp3.*;
public class main {
  public static void main(String []args) throws IOException{
    OkHttpClient client = new OkHttpClient().newBuilder()
      .build();
    MediaType mediaType = MediaType.parse("text/plain");
    RequestBody body = new MultipartBody.Builder().setType(MultipartBody.FORM)
      .addFormDataPart("file","{{file}}",
 RequestBody.create(MediaType.parse("application/octet-stream"),
                                          new File("")))
      .addFormDataPart("taskId","{{taskId}}")
      .addFormDataPart("language","{{language}}")
      .addFormDataPart("password","")
      .addFormDataPart("parameter","{  \"isFlowLayout\": \"1\",  \"isContainImg\": \"1\"}")
      .build();
    Request request = new Request.Builder()
      .url("https://api-server.compdf.com/server/v1/file/upload")
      .method("POST", body)
      .addHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {{accessToken}}")
      .build();
    Response response = client.newCall(request).execute();
  }
}


    Step 5 — Processing Files

    Replace the taskId you obtained from the Create task, and the accessToken obtained in the first step, and replace the language type you want to display the error information.

    import java.io.*;
import okhttp3.*;
public class main {
 public static void main(String []args) throws IOException{
   OkHttpClient client = new OkHttpClient().newBuilder()
     .build();
   MediaType mediaType = MediaType.parse("text/plain");
   RequestBody body = RequestBody.create(mediaType, "");
   Request request = new Request.Builder()
     .url("https://api-server.compdf.com/server/v1/execute/start?taskId={{taskId}}&language={{language}}")
     .method("GET", body)
     .addHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {{accessToken}}")
     .build();
   Response response = client.newCall(request).execute();
 }
}


    Step 6 — Getting Task Information

    Replace taskId with the taskId you obtained from the step "Create the task", access_token replaced by access_token obtained in the first step.

    import java.io.*;
import okhttp3.*;
public class main {
  public static void main(String []args) throws IOException{
    OkHttpClient client = new OkHttpClient().newBuilder()
      .build();
    MediaType mediaType = MediaType.parse("text/plain");
    RequestBody body = RequestBody.create(mediaType, "");
    Request request = new Request.Builder()
      .url("https://api-server.compdf.com/server/v1/task/taskInfo?taskId={{taskId}}")
      .method("GET", body)
      .addHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {{accessToken}}")
      .build();
    Response response = client.newCall(request).execute();
  }
}


    Conclusion

    In this post, you learned how to easily and seamlessly convert PDF files to Word files for your application using our PDF to Word API by Java.


    You can integrate all these PDF functionalities into your applications or systems. With the same API token, you can also perform other operations, such as splitting or merging PDFs, adding watermarks, using OCR and AI table recognition, and more. To get started with a free trial, sign up here.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    PDF Technologies HackerNoon profile picture
    PDF Technologies@compdfkit
    Provide comprehensive PDF Technologies for developers: PDF SDK, PDF API, PDF Conversion SDK & API.
    Read my storiesProvide comprehensive PDF Technologies for developers: PDF SDK, PDF API, PDF Conversion SDK & API.

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #pdf-converter #pdf-api #pdf-to-word #pdf-library #free-pdf-converter-api #compdfkit-api #how-to-convert-pdf-to-word #good-company

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-trTurkishhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanese

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $JTC Network To List On BitMart Exchange
    by chainwire
    Jan 09, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $500k Presale: TG.Casino Passes Milestone with Upcoming Telegram-Powered Platform
    by chainwire
    Oct 11, 2023
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $3 Million in Seed Funding for Web3 Founders Announced By Necto Labs
    by mysteriumnetwork
    Apr 28, 2022
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $2M Backing and a Vision: How GAM3S.GG is Reshaping Web3 Gaming
    by ishanpandey
    Sep 07, 2023
    #web3-gaming
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas