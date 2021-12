Modzy was designed with flexibility top of mind. You can deploy any model to Modzy—as long as you’re able to containerize it according to the specification. We’ve built direct integrations, and are constantly adding more, through which users can easily deploy models trained using AWS SageMaker, MLflow, and MLflow. Chassis is a Kubernetes-based service that allows you to build MLflow models into container images compatible with the Open Model Interface (OMI)